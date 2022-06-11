Since January 2022, the Venice Yacht Club Charitable Foundation has been busy and focused on awarding grants to the local charities that address issues for youth, homelessness, senior care, mental illness, youth boating, veteran services and the environment.
These grants supported emergency and transitional housing, meals and medications for seniors, intervention and therapy for the rising impact of mental illness, and service dogs for returning veterans.
This year, the Foundation was also able to add a significant gift to the Venice Urban Forest (along the Venice Intracoastal) that will enhance the local environment and provide shelter for many migratory birds for decades. That grant was matched by the Gulf Coast Community Foundation.
Three Recent Grants
On May 23, the Foundation presented a grant to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) at its Venice Center. A key service includes a “You Are Not Alone” drop-in center for urgent and immediate support located on Tamiami Trail.
On June 2, the Foundation presented two grants, one to Child Protection Services of Venice, to insure safe and successful family counseling sessions to that we help save and rebuild the most important of all safe havens: the family.
The second grant was presented to Family Haven for the work they do to provide emergency and transitional housing to families in need. All three grants were for $5,000.
With these three grants, the VYCCF has now gifted approximately $71,800 to Venice area charities at the halfway mark of 2022.
