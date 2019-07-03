By BOB MUDGE
Senior Writer
After months of anxiety, Alan and Alexis Adams are finally in their new house.
They moved in June 25, the day after their wedding anniversary.
“It’s surreal that it’s done,” Alan said. “It was a roller-coaster.”
They moved to the area from Ohio in December after buying a house just south of Center Road sight-unseen.
Once they moved in they discovered it had shortcomings for Alan, a disability-retired Navy veteran who has neurological deficits and is legally blind due to a service-related incident.
He regained mobility in Florida’s warm weather but their new house was on a fairly busy street with no sidewalks. It was also farther from the Venice Gardens Civic Association pool than Alan can walk, even if there were sidewalks.
Realtor Robert Goldman, of Michael Saunders & Co., found them a bigger house with a more-open floor plan and handicapped-accessibility features in Pelican Pointe, which has sidewalks and less traffic.
The owner, Betty Hackmeister, the widow of a veteran, was willing to give them a contract and pull the house off the market until they could sell theirs, which they had to do to get another VA mortgage.
But there was little interest in the house they were trying to sell. Comments that Goldman got after showings focused on one problem: a combination Florida room/master bedroom.
Remodeling created a real bedroom where there hadn’t been one. Still, there were no offers.
The Adamses said they set a Father’s Day deadline for either getting a contract or letting Hackmeister “off the hook.”
Goldman had persuaded her to wait until July 1.
The offer came on May 21.
They’d still have to wait for the buyer’s inspection and mortgage issuance.
Everything finally came together on June 25, more than a week earlier than originally planned.
Lynn Colett, of An Organized Move, had already packed up their belongings — including the contents of their storage unit — and moved them in, even setting up beds.
They got a sneak peek on the 24th but spent their first night in the house on the 25th.
Alan immediately started sleeping better.
Alexis said it was typical for him to be up for three days, then sleep a day. Since the move he’s slept every day, they said.
He doesn’t know whether to attribute it to being able to darken their bedroom more, being out from under the anxiety of getting the deal done or that “I feel at home.”
A shower with a seat and grab bar is “a God-send,” Alexis said. And Alan is able to get to and into the pool by himself, though there hasn’t been a lot of time for swimming yet.
He’s still learning the layout of the house, counting steps to be able to judge his location, and she painted almost the entire house in less than a week, putting in 18-hour days.
“I didn’t even stop to eat,” she said.
There aren’t any major tasks remaining, they said — getting some furniture, hanging pictures. There’s a deadline, though, to finish prepping the rooms for their sons, Ethan and Dylan, who are in Ohio until next week.
The boys have been in the new house but they left before the move.
The Adamses are also enjoying just having more space.
“We walked by each other in the kitchen and didn’t even touch each other,” Alexis said.
Alan is enjoying being able to go into his man cave, which he can darken while he gets some time to himself.
“I can hide from her. She can hide from me,” he said.
“I lose him a lot,” Alexis said. But she can just follow their dog, Brutus, to find him.
While they were on the roller-coaster of uncertainty, they would walk past Pelican Pointe thinking they were never going to be able to live there.
Then, as the closing neared, they had a small issue with a leaky showerhead and a bigger one when the title company found a bankruptcy filing for a different Alexis Adams.
Initially, they thought Goldman was playing a prank on them. The confusion was resolved but “I didn’t think it was actually going to happen until we got in the room [for the closing,” she said.
Now they’re taking walks inside their new neighborhood, with a different goal in mind.
“I’m ready to go the the clubhouse and have a drink,” Alan said.
