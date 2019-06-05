SARASOTA — The Wallenda family has long been known for their highwire acts, with Nik Wallenda having crossed Niagara Falls, Chicago skyscapers and a portion of the Grand Canyon.

Nik and his sister, Lijana, are in training to cross Times Square 25 stories above the ground walking on a 1,300-foot-long cable.

The siblings are practicing at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota with open sessions for the public. The sessions take place from 9-10:30 a.m. and 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Their walk, titled “Highwire Live” will take place and be aired at 8 p.m. June 23 on ABC television.

