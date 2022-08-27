Farley House

The house at 1100 Sunset Drive, Venice, is the beachfront property of the late Walter Farley, author of the best-selling “The Black Stallion” books. Sold for $1.7 million in 2021, it’s now set for demolition by the new owners.

VENICE — The couple who purchased the historic Walter Farley house 18 months ago have decided to demolish and replace the residence.

Farley was the author of the “Black Stallion” series of novels that were published worldwide through 1989. His son Steven continued the series.


