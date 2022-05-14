Flags Across Venice-Nokomis

The Flags across Venice-Nokomis organizers, Rotarians Jim Romano, Jack Kurschner, Jerry Downs and Jay Kasmark, take a break after having just collected 400 new flags that will soon be erected at area homes on patriotic holidays.

 PHOTO BY ROGER BUTTON

VENICE — Area residents continue to subscribe to the “Rotary Flags Across Venice-Nokomis” service this year.

This is a project where the club will come to your home and install a flag in your yard for certain patriotic holidays.

Last year, there were 435 homes participating, and this year, the number has jumped to 600-plus. The Rotarians think the number may hit 700.

In fact, another 400 flags, poles and fittings were acquired by mid-April to meet an expected demand. The service is voluntarily provided by Rotarians and community service volunteers to those living in the ZIP codes 34285, 34275, 34292 and 34293.

Participants pay a donation of $45 to have a United States Flag prominently displayed outside their home. Flags are erected prior to and removed shortly after each of the five patriotic holidays, including:

Memorial Day

Flag Day


4th of July

Labor Day

Veterans Day

All proceeds are presented to three local veterans organizations to go directly to veterans’ widows, veterans and families of acting service personnel.

Those who wish to donate a flag to a friend or veteran can remain anonymous and be advised of the area in which a gifted flag will be displayed. To order and for more details, visit the Rotary website at venicenokomisrotary.org

Those interested can also send an email to jaromano392@gmail.com.

