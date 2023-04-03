ENTER-MUS-SWIFT-SONGS-GET

Taylor Swift attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, New Jersey. She released four "Taylor's Version" songs tor her Eras Tour launch

VENICE — Some of the most difficult music concert tickets to obtain are those of Taylor Swift. Just this past December, more than 2.4 million tickets were sold for her current concert tour.

But anybody who donates blood at Venice City Hall on Thursday, April 6 will be entered in a drawing for two tickets to one of her concert performances in mid-April in Tampa.


