VENICE — To insure your funeral plans are followed, make the arrangements yourself.
That was the number one message of an event for members of the Jewish Congregation of Venice presented by Toale Brothers Funeral Homes Wednesday afternoon.
Presenters were Jerry Ronkin and Frank Burns, who have been helping members of this area’s Jewish community to plan ahead.
The firm handles about 90 percent of Jewish funerals in the Sarasota County area, where it has five homes, including one in Venice, Ronkin said
He is with the Jewish Community Liaison Office of Toale Brothers.
The two gave three reasons to plan ahead and prepay. By prepaying, you don’t have to worry about the increase in the cost. In recent years, prices for funerals have been escalating as quickly as for any other goods and services.
“You don’t get a voice after you are gone,” Burns said.
Burns is a family service counsellor with Toale Brothers.
“Do you want that burden to fall on someone else?”
Preplanning also insures that you get the services and items you want, such as a particular casket or urn.
That the company also is aligned with thousands of homes all across the U.S. means that if a customer prefers to be buried in his or her hometown, Toale Brothers can arrange that.
The company has five homes in the Sarasota-Venice area but is aligned with thousands of homes across the country because of its parent company, SCI, which is listed on the New York stock exchange.
Because of that alliance, Toale Brothers can offer a free relocation plan to anyplace in the U.S. because so many funeral homes are in the group.
“We can arrange a forwarding funeral service.,” Ronkin said.
Services geared to those of the Jewish faith include how the body is washed and cleansed for burial or cremation (allowed for most Jews but not for those who are Orthodox).
For those who do not want the body to be left alone for any time, that, too, can be arranged and someone will spend the night with the body and say prayers for the deceased during the vigil.
Earth from Jerusalem can be added to the plot at the time of the burial.
The JCV is one of two area congregations to have its own on-site cemetery.
For more information, contact Ronkin at 941-371-7009, cell phone at 941-809-5195 via email to geraldronkin@gmail.com.
To contact Burns, call his office at 941-921-5755, cell at 941-685-9772 or via email to: Frank.Burns@DignityMemorial.com.
Toale Brothers Funeral Home and Crematory — Ewing Chapel is at 140 E. Venice Avenue and is open 24 hours. Call 941-488-7737.
Email: kcool@venicegondolier.com
