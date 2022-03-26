VENICE — The city has had a historic preservation ordinance for decades but only seven properties are on the local historic register.
They could soon be joined by an eighth, as the Historic Preservation Board (HPB) voted recently to recommend that the City Council approve an application for listing 640 W. Venice Ave., owned by Robert J. Farrell.
But dozens more properties are eligible to be listed. It’s been so long since an inventory of historic assets was conducted it’s not certain just how many.
The HPB thinks the problem is two-fold: incentives to list a property that are insufficiently incentivizing and a lack of awareness of them.
The board has made suggestions for enhancing the incentives and is addressing the latter issue by embarking on an educational campaign. As part of it, the members created a “toolkit” for property owners who might be interested in listing their assets.
A city news release calls it “a consumer-friendly guide to the city’s Local Register of Historic Places and how residents can list and protect their homes or commercial buildings.”
Besides a nomination form, the packet includes a letter from the board offering assistance with the process; an explanation of the local register; a list of benefits (a tax exemption) and obligations (obtaining a certificate of appropriateness for alterations or additions); and a timeline for the process.
There’s also a list of frequently asked questions, including whether a property on the register has to be open to the public (no); whether interior work needs a certificate (generally not); and whether permission is required to sell the property (no, but placement on the register “is a great selling point,” it states).
The draft land-use regulations (LDR) the Planning Commission has been working on for several years originally proposed to focus on the John Nolen era, 1929 and earlier. At its most recent meeting, the Commission decided to have two categories: Nolen-era and non-Nolen-era properties.
Most of the properties on the list are of the Nolen era, with the exception of the Lord-Higel House, which was built in 1896.
Farrell’s house was built in 1948 in the “mid-century ranch” style, Historic Resources Manager Harry Klinkhamer told the HPB. It was one of the first houses built in Venice during the post-World War II building boom, he said.
It’s historically significant for that reason and because it was built by Orby Crowley, a prominent local developer, for his family. His family’s name is on the Crowley Museum and Nature Center in Sarasota.
How much help the members of the HPB will be able to give interested property owners remains to be seen.
The draft LDR also contain provisions merging the board with the Architectural Review Board, a change both oppose.
But city staff have been told that a combined board would improve the city’s prospects of becoming a certified local government, which would offer opportunities to enhance its preservation efforts.
