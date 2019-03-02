Today (Saturday) is a day of family fun at the Venice Community Center as the city of Venice celebrates Public Safety Day.
The second annual event takes place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 326 S. Nokomis Ave. S., inside and outside.
Fun for the whole family, the free event will include:
• Fire, police, Forestry Services, Florida Wildlife Commission, Florida Power & Light and other first-responder vehicles that children can sit in and learn about.
• Demonstrations every half-hour (subject to change):
10:30 a.m. fire department ladder truck
11:30 a.m. Sarasota County Sheriff’s search & rescue
12:30 p.m. BayFlite helicopter
1:30 p.m. Venice Police K-9
Also provided will be photo ID cards for kids, hot dogs and snacks, hands-on activities, two bounce houses, balloons and other giveaways.
Paving postponed on West Venice, West Miami Aves.Based on concerns raised by downtown merchants regarding road construction work during the height of winter tourist season, the city is delaying the final layer of asphalt on West Venice Avenue and West Miami Avenue for a few weeks.
Next week, the contractor will pave West Tampa Avenue only. It will open to through traffic once paving is completed, said Jennifer Dorning, project information officer with Atkins Global.
The city is working with the contractor to phase the project so that other work that affects traffic can be postponed.
Learn more about Florida Friendly LandscapingThe city of Venice hosts another Florida Friendly Landscaping Program, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 4, in Council Chambers at City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.
Join Dr. Pat Williams and Wilma Holley from UF/IFAS Extension Sarasota County to learn the principles behind a great Florida landscape.
This presentation is free and open to the public. Informational handouts will be provided, and there will be time for Q&A.
This program is part of the City Council’s directive for the city to develop an educational program for citizens on fertilizer usage, effects and reduction methods.
Williams has been in horticulture for over 44 years. He has a doctorate in horticulture from Texas A&M University and has held various positions in his career. He started his Extension faculty position with the University of Florida/Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences in April 2017 as the Sarasota County Residential Horticulture Agent.
Wilma J. Holley has taught and lived the core “Nine Principles” of Florida-Friendly Landscaping for more than a decade. Particularly attuned to the “Attract Wildlife” principle, she also leads education sessions on snakes, butterflies and other backyard wildlife, as well as irrigation and water conservation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.