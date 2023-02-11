VENICE — Finding a new site in North Venice for the city’s solid waste, recycling and fleet operations is proving a lot harder than acquiring one to relocate Fire Station 2 to.
“It’s difficult to find someone who wants garbage trucks in their front yard,” City Manager Ed Lavallee said during this year’s strategic planning session.
Staff has been “aggressively” pursuing a site, Assistant City Manager James Clinch said, but is dealing with an “extremely hot real estate market.”
The city has had discussions for months with Sarasota County about a site both entities could use but haven’t been able to identify one, he said. It’s also exploring partnership opportunities with developers.
There’s about $3.2 million in funds available for the relocation, Finance Director Linda Senne said.
“I have no doubt that we’re going to bring this one home,” he said, “but we’re going to have to be more creative.”
Freeing up the site on Seaboard Avenue that these divisions use is seen as one of the keys to the eventual redevelopment of the Seaboard area. Planning and Zoning Director Roger Clark said he could see another Centennial Park there, though just for parking.
The city has a contract for a parcel across Seaboard Avenue and is trying to buy the county warehouse on East Venice Avenue where Old Betsy, its first fire engine, is stored.
Converted to other uses, those properties could lead to developers looking at the area for residential redevelopment and have the owners of other parcels considering selling and relocating their businesses.
The city’s land-use rules now bar any new industrial uses in the area, but change will be incremental, Clinch said, with no businesses being forced to move.
“Some may choose to stay there for 50 years, and that’s OK,” he said.
Where to move is also an issue for them, however.
Some could find a new home at a business park that’s planned about 60 acres on the east side of the Venice Municipal Airport, but that would be for light industrial and commercial companies.
“It’s not going to fit for all the Seaboard businesses,” Clinch said.
The Laurel Interchange Business Park and Triple Diamond Industrial Park in North Venice are options, but “they’re not cheap,” Clark said.
And given the likely need for environmental remediation of many business sites in the Seaboard area, those probably won’t be cheap either.
The city already knows the Public Works property will have environmental issues, and the land across the street, which housed a cement plant for years, is being evaluated, Clark said.
Environmental concerns could be “a complete curveball” for any budget, said Council Member Helen Moore, a Realtor.
And she had a request of staff when talking about the west side of the Seaboard area: Don’t call it waterfront, “because it just isn’t.”
The water in question is the Intracoastal Waterway, and the Venetian Waterway Park and the Urban Forest are between it and any potential residential uses.
Other than that, however, Moore said she loves Clark’s enthusiasm and energy when he talks about redeveloping the area.
“It’s infectious,” she said, “and I don’t want to take a shot for it.”
