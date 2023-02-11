Seaboard

The Seaboard area, South of East Venice Avenue between the Intracoastal Waterway and Venice Bypass, has long been a target for redevelopment.

VENICE — Finding a new site in North Venice for the city’s solid waste, recycling and fleet operations is proving a lot harder than acquiring one to relocate Fire Station 2 to.

“It’s difficult to find someone who wants garbage trucks in their front yard,” City Manager Ed Lavallee said during this year’s strategic planning session.


