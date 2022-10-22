 Skip to main content
Warm Mineral Springs closed due to Ian damage

Power, AC and drinking water among needs to reopen

Hurricane Ian Warm Mineral Springs

North Port’s Warm Mineral Springs sustained “significant damage” due to Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28, and will be closed for an undetermined time, city officials said Wednesday.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY CITY OF NORTH PORT

NORTH PORT — Warm Mineral Springs, a longtime top draw in North Port as a tourist destination, will stay closed for an undetermined time due to “significant storm damage” from Hurricane Ian, city officials said Wednesday.

A city building official examined the buildings following the storm and posted a notice of condemnation, explained Laura Ansel, the marketing and engagement coordinator for North Port’s Parks & Recreation Department.


An error occurred