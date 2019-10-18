SunFiesta102616_03_C (copy)

PHOTO BY JOSEPH JOHN ORCHULLI II

Crowds lined the streets of Venice, welcoming the Venice High School Marching Band at the 2016 Sun Fiesta parade. City officials are warning residents about no early placement of chairs will be allowed this year for the parade route. 

VENICE - Residents should be aware there is no early placement of chairs along the parade route for Saturday’s Sun Fiesta Parade in downtown Venice.

Any chairs, blankets, stakes, ropes, or other items placed along the parade route prior to Saturday will be removed at owners’ expense.

Additionally, paradegoers are prohibited from going in the median in the 200 and 300 blocks of West Venice Avenue (Harbor Drive to Nokomis Avenue) and are asked to follow the posted signs.

This is to both protect the new plantings in the median and avoid any trip hazard from the wood stakes bracing new palms, part of the Downtown Venice Beautification Project, according to city officials.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments