VENICE - Residents should be aware there is no early placement of chairs along the parade route for Saturday’s Sun Fiesta Parade in downtown Venice.
Any chairs, blankets, stakes, ropes, or other items placed along the parade route prior to Saturday will be removed at owners’ expense.
Additionally, paradegoers are prohibited from going in the median in the 200 and 300 blocks of West Venice Avenue (Harbor Drive to Nokomis Avenue) and are asked to follow the posted signs.
This is to both protect the new plantings in the median and avoid any trip hazard from the wood stakes bracing new palms, part of the Downtown Venice Beautification Project, according to city officials.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.