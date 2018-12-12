There’s no shortage of drinkable (potable) water, even anticipating future growth, said city officials. But the City of Venice is facing a shortage of reclaimed water for irrigation in subdivisions and on golf courses.
On Tuesday the city authorized Utilities Director Javier Vargas to move forward with a feasibility study to store the reclaimed water underground via injection into Aquifer Storage and Recovery (ASR) formations for later withdrawal and use.
Currently any extra reclaimed water in the summer months is put into an injection well in Sarasota County or as a last resort discharged into Curry Creek.
An ASR well, Vargas said, would eliminate the discharge and meet winter demand when there’s little rainfall.
“Right now we don’t make enough (reclaimed water) in peak season,” he said.
Don Ellison, Senior Hydrologist with Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD), said the technology, while new to Venice, is 30 years old, and is being used all around the area. The City of North Port is constructing and testing an ASR that takes surface rain water and injects it into the ground, pulling it out for later use in their Reverse Osmosis water treatment facility.
SWFWMD provides grants for up to 50 percent of the project, Ellison said, although some water districts don’t offer any financial assistance.
Over the years SWFWMD had invested about $23 million into surrounding ASRs, from the Peace River to Manatee County, that have stored over six billion gallons of water.
“That’s $4 per thousand gallons,” Ellison said. “That’s an extremely good return.”
Mayor John Holic asked how it would work, since the water moves underground from one place to another.
Ellison replied the water moves, but not at a swift rate. If the water was moving at a fast rate, he said, “We wouldn’t store it there because you wouldn’t be able to recover it.
“Most sites recover 75-80 percent of their water back on an annual basis, but some can get 100 percent back,” he said.
The biggest challenge, Ellison said, is keeping the water safe. In some parts of Florida the underground formations contain minerals, like arsenic that is present in sulfide-bearing minerals that can leach into the water after reacting with treated water injected back into the ground.
Ellison said the technology today addresses the issue, and other byproducts resulting from disinfection, and allows bacteria formed in the water to die off before it’s extracted again.
That’s why testing and permitting is so stringent, he said.
The biggest benefit is providing water during a drought. The wells also have a small land surface footprint, are cost effective, and eliminates evaporation.
“The first step is conducting a feasibility study,” Vargas said. “If it’s not feasible, we don’t build it.”
