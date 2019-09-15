"Collapsing ponds."
It wasn't until Ron Fazzalaro, president of the Waterford Master Owners Association, Inc., walked the banks of one of the stormwater ponds and lakes that he understood exactly what that meant, and the risk to himself and others in his community.
"There were two instances walking around the ponds where I stepped and sank a foot and a half into the ground," Fazzalaro said. "The banks were not stable. I went down like a rock. I'm thinking you put a 75 year old or 80 year old out there walking their dog, he steps in this and falls and dies. The liability risk to the association was significant. Now that I knew about the problem, something had to be done."
Fazzalaro said he brought up the issue in 2006 with the Waterford board, but there was little interest expressed at the time. People knew it would be expensive to repair. He went off the board for awhile.
By 2010, Fazzalaro was back on the board. He pushed the issue again. A test lake was selected and a company was hired to do some repairs.
But the results were not what he'd hoped for. Fazzalaro did some more research and came up with bid specifications, and an extensive request for proposals was issued to six companies.
Landshore Enterprises, LLC, was awarded the contract. It would cost $1.75 million, but all the lake restorations would be engineered since all the ponds are connected and ultimately empty into Curry Creek.
"It needed to be one right or not at all," as Fazzalaro put it. "Why waste homeowners money on a job that isn't going to last?"
Initially there was significant opposition to the project.
To make it palatable and affordable for homeowners, Fazzalaro spent time explaining the need for the restoration, and came up with a plan to spread the restorations and the cost over four years. It took about a year speaking with various association committees and group gatherings, about a dozen in all, before the project was accepted.
The board approved a special four-year assessment per household for pond bank repair in order to correct the problem without putting undue financial burden on the owners.
In 2013, Landshore Enterprises, LLC, began construction activities for the complete shoreline restoration of all 20 lakes within its stormwater management system. The project was completed earlier this year when Landshore accepted recognition for the successful conclusion of a long and difficult project.
Engineered is the key
"During a walk through with Landshore, the Board was impressed with our feedback and process-focus, concentrating on long-term engineering solutions rather than cost," said Richard Paolillo, project coordinator with Landshore.
The outcome of pilot lake bank repairs triggered numerous positive discussions, reevaluations and negotiations for the remaining 19 lakes, over several years, Paolillo said.
"The Board approved the survey and evaluation of every lake in the community as well as an engineering analysis to determine the optimum solution for repair of the eroding banks," he said.
Fazzalaro said while cost was a factor in selecting a contractor, Landshore's character and professionalism mattered more.
To do it right required working with a contractor who they trusted to provide the optimal solution, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness.
"The availability of an engineered solution unique for each lake was important," Fazzalaro said, rather than one size fits all approach.
In all, Waterford clawed back 47 percent more stormwater capacity. Some of the lakes had eroded 20 feet of land in some areas.
What they concluded through testing was that the initial stormwater system was probably over-engineered, Fazzalaro said, but that was a good thing. It turned out some of the runoff from I-75 was flowing into the community's stormwater system. Had the community experienced a 100-year-storm, flooding could have been an issue. Since then, I-75's widening project resulted in building its own stormwater retention ponds and runoff no longer goes into Waterford's stormwater system.
Landshore continues their involvement with monthly inspection and maintenance initiatives.
In demand
Fazzalaro's successful efforts — he calls it his "second career" — haven't gone unnoticed. He's been invited into other subdivisions, including Bent Tree Country Club in Sarasota, The Plantation, Sawgrass and others, to explain the project and how they achieved homeowner buy-in.
Some of the same people who were initially vehemently opposed to the project eventually came around and now say it was the "best thing we ever did," Fazzalaro said.
Doing it from an engineer standpoint was key.
"You can do this on the cheap, and you'll be doing it again in 10 years," he said. "Our project … we should never have to do this again. At least not for another 40 or 50 years."
