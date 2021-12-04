VENICE — The Planning Commission doesn’t deal with a lot of cases involving beach setbacks, but there are two on next Tuesday’s agenda.
With the holidays approaching, it will be the Commission’s last meeting of the year.
The first case is a variance request for the property at 936 Sunset Drive. The owner had installed a post fence to keep beachgoers using an easement on the north side of the property from crossing over her land.
But the fence was installed without a permit and was discovered by Code Enforcement to extend the Erosion Control Line into the dune system, which is a code violation.
An after-the-fact request for a permit was rejected because of the violation.
A zoning determination showed the fence also extended past the Gulf-Front Setback Line (GFSL). After the owner filed for a variance, a site visit revealed that an existing privacy fence also extended beyond the GFSL.
The staff report states that the Engineering Department has “significant concerns” about the variance request “due to multiple factors, including potential for damage to protected vegetation, impacts to future beach erosion and renourishment, and encroachment beyond both the GFSL and the Erosion Control Line.”
The second variance request comes from Venice Pier Group Inc., which operates Sharky’s on the Pier under a lease with the city.
It’s seeking permission to replace its existing indoor dining, renovate the outdoor tiki bar and construct covered outdoor dining in the same location as its existing uncovered outdoor dining. The work would occur seaward of the Gulf-Front Setback Line (GFSL).
The company has been given the OK to seek approval from the state Department of Environmental Protection as well, because the Sharky’s property is far west of the Coastal Construction Control Line.
It’s also asking for a 365-day extension, if the variance is granted, to allow time for the state process to play out.
Other business
The Commission will also discuss:
• A land-use code amendment resulting from the recent decision to separate the Building and Planning and Zoning Departments.
• A comp plan development data update.
• A land-development regulations update.
The Planning Commission meets at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, in Council Chambers at City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave. The complete agenda is at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
