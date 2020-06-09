CASEY KEY - Stormy weather caused a hole to form in North Casey Key Road on Sunday, closing down the 700-500 block stretch of roadway.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office issued a report Sunday at 2:40 p.m. notifying the public of the road closure after reports that heavy surf was breaking over the road and causing erosion that was undermining the road.
The wave erosion continued Monday, expanding the damage from one to three holes.
Sarasota County Public Works Director Spencer Anderson said crews will open up one lane for traffic by the end of Tuesday.
"We plan to stabilize the north bound lane so traffic can get through," he said. "Following that we will stabilize the failed section of step revetment and rebuild the southbound lane so it can be opened to traffic."
In a news conference Tuesday, Anderson said he hopes to have the southbound lane open within a week.
Sarasota County Fire Department and the Nokomis Fire Department are able to provide emergency services if needed, Anderson said. He said a type of retaining wall along the coast placed in 1990 is "eroding."
"We're making good progress on that — filling the void with a mix of sand and Portland cement to shore it up," he said.
For now the road, will be restricted to one lane, with the remaining area cordoned off.
"After today, we will begin work on the shoreline (like) the one (nearby) repair we did last year. We will put riprap there and build back up the southbound lane and get that back in service," Anderson said. "It may happen early next week."
A long-term solution may start sometime next year, although it could be moved up, he said.
"We monitor this section very frequently, every 30 days. This is, unfortunately, something we've gotten familiar with," Anderson said.
Moving heavy equipment had become "the biggest challenge," he said.
"We were going to get the concrete fill done earlier but the first vendor we had looked at the sea conditions and said they needed to have safe condition for their workers," Anderson said.
On Monday, the waves drew a steady stream of onlookers, mostly on bicycle, who stopped by to view as waves washed over the road, occasionally crashing over the entire width of the two-lane roadway.
Charles Colladay and Nanette LaSalle, who live nearby, biked to a spot just shy of the exposed road, then walked to get a better look at the damage.
"We saw this last year," LaSalle said. "They dumped a bunch of rock in that area to fix it. This is double-worse."
"This isn't even a big storm," Colladay said. "The winds were coming from the south. Had they come from the west, it could have been much worse. It's obviously a problem area."
On the other hand, he said, it brought 3 feet of new sand by Blackburn Point Road.
Steve Callaway traveled from Blackburn Point Road to North Casey Key Road to photograph a car or person walking through the wash. He runs the Casey Key Water Taxi, but business has been slim since the pandemic began. Photography is his hobby.
"On my tours I tell people Casey Key is just a big sand bar. You'd have to go deep to find bedrock," Callaway said.
If he catches his "money shot," he'll send it in to (ABC 7 WWSB chief meteorologist) Bob Harrigan, he said.
"He uses them as a backdrop," Callaway said.
