While doing shows last summer in the West Coast Black Theatre Troupe parking lot as the pandemic continued, WBTT founder Nate Jacobs contracted COVID-19.
His recovery led to the creation of this new holiday show and its title, “Joyful! Joyful.” He told this story in the curtain speech before the Wednesday night performance. As a survivor, he had reason to be joyful.
“Regardless of what happens in the world, we opened our eyes this morning, so celebrate,” he said.
That is exactly what everyone in the audience did Wednesday night as yet another talented cast, clad in joyfully bright colors, presented a show that could not help to impart a heavy dose of good holiday cheer to the audience.
Like Venice Theatre’s annual presentation of its version of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” this show warrants becoming an annual production.
Adrienne Pitts’ colorful costumes in the first act were made of fabrics that seemed to be straight from Africa, Bali or Thailand, adding additional joy to Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus,” “Rejoice” and other songs of the season.
With an equally colorful set of holiday wrapped boxes and music directed by Matthew McKinnon — in a new space for the orchestra above the audience — joy could not help but take over the audience.
Featuring WBTT regulars like Actors Equity members Michael Mejia-Mendez and Leon Pitts II, plus 13-year-old Samuel Waite, 13, from Booker Middle School, Jacobs assembled a stellar cast to fill those gorgeous costumes.
Choreography by Donald Frison was yet another touch that raised this production to “Joyful” on steroids. Even the subtle set changes were choreographed into the entire production to become an addition to the happy holiday production.
The set designed by Donna and Mark Buckalter added still more colorful holiday joy to the production.
Featured in “Up On the Housetop” and “One Little Christmas Tree,” Samuel Waite, 13, proved to fit cheerfully with this cast. I hope to see more of him.
One of the strengths of WBTT is Jacobs’ ability to identify and groom young performers for stardom. There are several examples in every show at this theater, not to mention the ones who have already gone to Broadway and even the rest of the world.
This production is proof positive, with performers that may differ in size but not in ability nor in talent, that Jacobs is doing it right.
Donovan Whitney tied the show together with his musical introductions to each number. Every voice is so strong and every performer equally adept at filling the stage with wonderfully choreographed moves as well as sounds and personalities ,which added to one production number after another.
All of this makes it a must see production.
Michael Mejia-Mendez has always been good at relating to everyone in the audience. So, too, are Isaiah Belt, Derrick Gobourne Jr., Delores McKenzie, Raleigh Mosely II, Leon Pitts II, Amber Myers, Annay Osborne, Katherine Taylor, Canela Vaasquez and Charlie “CJ” Melton.
Donald Frison’s alway fine choreography is just one more plus that made for a “joyful’ theatrical experience.
This is one happy show. Even Scrooge would be feeling the joy that literally runs through it.
Wednesday’s show ran from 7:30 p.m. to a bit after 10 p.m., with one 15-minute intermission. Because of the ongoing pandemic, there was no chance to meet the actors after the show to let them know how good they all were other than a standing ovation which they received and deserved.
Take an evening off from holiday shopping to gift yourself and loved ones with this “Joyful” holiday present, more proof of the continuing upward path of WBTT, especially now that the company is in a space as stunning as this troupe merits.
For tickets, call the box office at 941-366-1505 or visit: WestCoastBlackTheatre.org
The theater is at 1012 N. Orange Ave. in Sarasota.
