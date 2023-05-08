SARASOTA — Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe will present the tenth year of its annual Young Artist Program, through which Troupe members can showcase their talents with self-produced, one-person shows.
WBTT’s second Young Artist Program showcase of the 2022-2023 season will feature frequent and popular WBTT performer Raleigh Mosely II as he presents “Titanium: A Soul Experience” on Monday, May 22.
Mosely was last featured on WBTT’s stage in the recent sold-out run of “Dreamgirls” in a show-stopping role as Jimmy “Thunder” Early.
Making his WBTT debut in the summer 2017 production of “Broadway in Black,” Mosely has appeared in two productions each season since, including “Joyful! Joyful!” “Marvin Gaye: Prince of Soul,” “In the Heights,” and “A Motown Christmas,” among other shows.
He also traveled to North Carolina last summer for WBTT’s staging of “Soul Crooners featuring Sistas in the Name of Soul” at the National Black Theatre Festival.
Born and raised in Miami, Mosely earned his BFA in Musical Theatre from the University of Central Florida. Other theatre credits include “In the Heights” (Orlando Shakes, Theater West End), “Violet” (Garden Theatre), “Ragtime” (Titusville Playhouse), “Broadbend, Arkansas” (Studio Theatre at TDS), “Oklahoma” (Gulf Coast Symphony) and “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.”
In his “free time,” he has released music on all streaming platforms and performs as 1/3 of the R.A.D. Entertainment Group with fellow troupe members Ariel Blue and Derric Gobourne Jr.
His Young Artist Program showcase is a musical journey chronicling his pursuit to cultivate his inner “titan” and to inspire anyone who will listen to do the same.
The world can feel helpless and dark at times but music has always been a light for Mosely. “Titanium” will feature songs from Mosely’s debut album as well as the soul, R&B and gospel music that has brilliantly lit a hopeful path for Mosely’s life and shaped him as a person and an artist.
The first Young Artist Program showcase of the year featured Brentney J. as she presented “Memoirs of a Peach” on April 23.
WBTT’s Young Artist Program, part of its education programming, was created to support, develop and showcase the talents of young, aspiring artists of color.
The Young Artist Program offers company members the opportunity to develop and present an original production. All proceeds from the show are given to the presenting artist to be used to further their artistic and professional development.
“From the very first time we met Raleigh six years ago, I had hoped he would become a ‘regular’ with the troupe – he was already very talented and has only gotten more polished since then,” said WBTT Founder and Artistic Director Nate Jacobs, who assists the performers in developing and directing their presentations.
“In the years he has been involved with WBTT, Raleigh has consistently been a crowd favorite, with his powerful vocals and thrilling dance moves. He is also hardworking, unfailingly courteous, and sets a fine example for younger artists to follow."
Since its inception, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe has mentored and inspired many young artists through their participation in the company’s productions and, more recently, Stage of Discovery and other youth training opportunities.
Many of the aspiring professional artists trained in the organization’s performing arts program have gone on to work with regional and national companies and even achieved major-label success.
Young Artist Program showcases take place in The Donelly Theatre at WBTT (1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota) at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 general admission; sponsor tickets, which include reserved preferred seating and playbill recognition, are $100 (prices include ticket fees).
Call the Box Office at 941-366-1505 or purchase tickets online at:
