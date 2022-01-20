Due to continuing breakthrough positive COVID-19 test results and a few cases among its cast and crew, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe has decided to cancel the run of the world-premiere musical, "Ruby," which was scheduled to open Jan. 26.
That date had already been delayed.
This is the second time that the pandemic has forced cancellation of the show written by WBTT founder Nate Jacobs and his brother Michael Jacobs.
The world premier of "Ruby" in March 2020 was cancelled as well as the final three weeks of that season's run of "Your Arms Too Short To Box With God" and the 2019-2020 season's closing production, "Flyin' West."
"Ruby' will continue to be workshopped by the theater as it moves toward its eventual world premier, which has been delayed for so long as the pandemic continues.
WBTT’s next mainstage production, “Broadway in Black,” is scheduled to open on March 10.
The cancellation of productions, including "Ruby" in 2020 was said to have "the potential to cost the theater as much as $400,000 in revenue and could potentially put WBTT in the red for the season," a spokesman said in 2020.
Area theaters continue to suffer losses from reduced ticket sales even when there are no cancellations. As the pandemic continues, patrons should monitor websites of theaters, Sarasota Opera House, the Van Wezel and other entertainment sites.
