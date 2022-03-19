Time flies when one is having fun.
For Wednesday night’s audience for “Broadway in Black” at the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, time reached intergalactic speeds.
Written by WBTT’s founder Nate Jacobs, “Broadway in Black” includes numbers from Broadway shows that had all Black casts — shows like “Purlie” and “The Wiz,” for example.
Think songs like “Ease on Down the Road” (“The Wiz”) and “Taking a Chance on Love” with words by Ethel Waters for the 1940 Broadway show, “Cabin in the Sky.”
Basically every song becomes a musical number with singing, dancing, leaping and more. The bonus is that most of the musical numbers will likely inspire fond memories of when the music was first heard.
Dancing is as important as singing in this show with numerous costume changes from one number to another.
“I have learned to make 10-second changes,” Michael Mejia-Mendez said. “All of us have three or four quick changes.”
Mejia-Mendez has several that actually are longer than 10 seconds, because he also needs to have black shoes with black tuxedos and white shoes with a white tuxedo and brown shoes in another number.
If the laces fail, a dancer could be in trouble.
“I actually had a moment to exhale after the red shirt number, but then i was right back into the show,” he said.
Mejia-Mendez talked about the mentoring he has received from Jacobs, the founder of WBTT. That mentoring shows him that the world of entertainment has many facets, including film and television.
Jacobs directed “Broadway in Black,” which was further enhanced by Donald Frison’s choreography, Darci Collins’ stunning costumes and wigs by Travis McCue.
Wig designers don’t always get major accolades in reviews but in this show, many of the wigs were as stunning as the costumes, and millions of sequins died for the costumes in this production.
While sequins were not noticeable in the wigs, many wigs were enhanced in other ways.
From the opening song, “On Broadway,” to the show’s finale, “Simply the Best,” Wednesday night’s production of “Broadway in Black” was met with a well-deserved standing ovation by every single person in the audience.
Imagine a show with more than 50 production numbers. Then consider that those numbers feature music by most of the greatest composers of Broadway, television and even earlier.
Think Fats Waller, Eubie Blake, Oscar Hammerstein, George Gershwin, Ira Gershwin, Duke Ellington, Frank Loesser, Hoagy Carmichael, Noble Sissle, Fred Ahlert and Andy Razaf, to name but a few.
When Jacobs sets out to create a show based on history, he does his homework. He certainly did that and more for this production.
This show is brilliant but also proof positive of how far this theater has come since its founding in 1999 by Jacobs, whose talents seem to know no bounds.
The professional cast that includes Actors’ Equity members like Syreeta S. Banks, Michael Mejia-Mendez (also the production assistant and assistant to the artistic director), Leon S. Pitts II; Helen Jane Planchet, plus several people with extensive backgrounds in theater, television and film.
This is a show with no weak link.
Mendez has been a noticeable talent at WBTT since he was just 16. He is further proof of all that Jacobs continues to accomplish with the growth of this company.
How they had time for all those costume changes and never missed a beat is worth additional praise. Kudos to wardrobe manager and lead stage hand Adrienne Pitts
“Broadway in Black” continues through April 24. Tickets may be hard to come by as the show is nearly sold out. Call the box office at 941-366-1505 or visit the website at: westcoastblacktheatre.org.
The theater is at 1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota, with parking on the property as well as on local streets. There is a ramp from the parking area to the entrance, as well as wheelchair space along the mainstage area for those in need of such space. (Inquire about that when making reservations as those spaces are limited.)
WBTT is a member of SafeArtsSarasota, which has adopted uniform protocols to protect the safety of patrons, artists, crew and staff. Currently, the company requires masks while inside the building.
Wednesday, masks were provided for those who had forgotten to bring theirs. As the pandemic continues, it is wise to check for requirements before heading to a performance at this or other member organizations in Sarasota.
