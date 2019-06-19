Did this May seem hotter than usual?
Well, it wasn’t just your imagination. May saw abnormally high temperatures this year, breaking its record for highest temperatures in the month, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) data.
Averaging at 78.8 degrees, Florida was 3.7 degrees hotter than usual. The hottest day last month was 89.6 degrees.
“May was very hot due to an unusual weather pattern that caused hot, dry high pressure to dominate our area,” WINK meteorologist Jim Farrell said.
Locally, our counties didn’t break records, but still ranked pretty high compared to previous years.
Charlotte County experienced its fifth warmest May at 79.7 degrees, 3 degrees more than the month’s average in the area.
The last time this record was broken was May 2010 at an average of 78.5 degrees.
Sarasota County also had its fifth warmest May at 79.1 degrees, 2.8 degrees more than the average.
DeSoto County had its second warmest May at 79.3 degrees, 3.2 degrees more than its May average. Their warmest May occurred in 1995 at 79.8 degrees.
So, since May was so hot, should we expect an even hotter June?
“Since that strong high has been replaced with a lower pressure system, I do not expect June temperatures to equal the hottest June on record,” Farrell said. “It looks like temperatures are back to ‘normal’ in June.”
However, the official NOAA outlook is calling for slightly above average temperatures in June, July and August combined.
“So we will have some hot days ahead,” Farrell added.
Last year, June averaged 81.6 degrees statewide, the 10th warmest since 1895.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.