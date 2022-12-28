Rabbi Shalom Schmerling strives to keep Chabad of Venice a place of prayer and learning for all members of every age. His community outreach welcomes all to celebrate holidays and traditions, including the annual Chanukah celebration at Centennial Park. He said, “The Chabad is open 24/7.” The Hebrew School serves children year-round. His generous spirit and leadership helped Ian victims through challenges serving nearly 2,000 meals in North Port.
Ingrid Teterault coordinated volunteers and their work at Venice Hospital for more than 35 years. Her loving spirit touched most people associated with the Venice hospital in any way. She coordinated the hospital Adopt A Family program that gave families gifts and support at Christmas. She coordinated all Hospital Volunteer of Venice HVV Programs. Ingrid is now the Volunteer Coordinator at Doctor’s Hospital in Sarasota.
Venice Area Quilt Guild members didn’t just make quilts; they took great joy in delivering them. This crew and these more than 200 quilts were delivered and distributed at Children First in Venice, then distributed throughout Sarasota County. The Guild members spent several days making over 600 quilts and delivering them to flood victims in Kentucky. Guild members regularly deliver lap quilts to veterans. Members of the Guild offer classes. All are welcome.
The KVB arm of VABI (Keep Venice Beautiful and Venice Area Beautification Inc.) members and other volunteers work at all hours of the day making sure Venice looks colorful and pretty. Their work after Hurricane Ian brought Venice back to life. They made Venice Strong a reality. The volunteers also added the whimsy and good wishes to Blalock Park this Christmas. The KVB members maintain the flower baskets, pots and cute gardens throughout the city, including medians at the entrance. They help Venice earn the title of one of the prettiest cities in the USA.
On this last week of 2022, we give thanks for another year of blessings. We recognize the people who enrich our lives, and we look back on the events that brought a tear and laughter.
The closing of Venice hospital brought tears. For years, locals depended on the medical and emergency care nearby.
In addition, more than 600 hospital volunteers would now have to find a new purpose. Venice High School students would have to find new volunteer opportunities and shoppers and treasure hunters would be lost without The Elephant’s Trunk hospital thrift shop.
There would be no more decorated wheelchairs in the Christmas Parade.
Abby’s on Miami never lost power after Hurricane Ian. Somebody lives right. After locals discovered the good news, Don and his crew at Abby’s were bombarded with fun.
Locals shared stories about needing to clean up mountains of vegetation. Stories of good luck and of damage brought laughter, comfort and good luck wishes and offers to help.
In all, a terrific community spirit prevailed. “I sold over 100 cups of hot coffee to go in the first hour we opened,” Don said.
While it was heartbreaking to see our pretty Venice covered with debris, trees down and pretty flowers upended, the heartbreak didn’t last long.
The Venice Beautification volunteers and Keep Venice Beautiful crew and city workers kicked in immediately. They replanted flowers, cleaned flower beds and worked to brace trees.
The sound of chainsaws broke the usual quiet in Venice.
How could we manage without our Venice police helping make intersections safe and passible again? City workers covered parks and areas with crime scene tape. With tools and mulch in hand, they proceeded to make areas recognizable.
Thanks to a generous donation, Venice has a new beautiful flag at Centennial Park. Venice has a new mayor and council members.
Our dear generous Julia Lanning Cousins passed. We will always remember her generosity and gentle spirit.
Challenger Baseball continues to bless our community. There is a more than a fair share of luncheons, fashion shows, concerts and galas to make the social scene sparkle.
Our church groups show they are the heart and hands of Christ on earth. Volunteers everywhere make the magic happen by their work and kind words. In Venice, volunteers of all ages serve.
2022 brought us the experience of knowing exactly what Venice Strong looks like and feels like.
