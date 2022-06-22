I believe our mission to provide local news is critical to an informed public. While many newspapers across the country are becoming national or statewide in scope, we have stayed on the course of providing the most up to date local news coverage available in our market.
As a newspaper in one of the fastest growing parts of Florida, retaining a stable carrier force has become a challenge with today’s labor shortages. Carriers are the people who deliver your newspaper to your home.
It has proven to be extremely difficult to find and keep people willing to do one of the most challenging jobs in our area.
Our fine carriers are wide awake delivering our papers in the rain and heat while we are comfortable in our beds sleeping. They deliver the local news so we can enjoy the paper when we wake.
The current high gas prices that we are all paying are making it even more difficult for your carriers and for us to get the paper to you, as you would expect.
To help our carriers, we are going to pass on a $1 gas surcharge per quarter until we see the price of gas falling back below acceptable levels. We are going to pass this surcharge directly on to our carriers to help them offset the dramatic increase in fuel prices.
You will not be billed separately for this charge. It will be applied to your current account. Your current subscription date will just be shortened by approximately one day per quarter.
If you truly do not want to support your carrier in this manner, please call our customer service department.
Thank you again for supporting the Venice Gondolier and our efforts to continue to give you the local news content that you expect.
We appreciate you and your support during this time of escalating costs and labor shortages.
