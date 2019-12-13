VENICE — The 2019 hurricane season officially ended Nov. 30 but the weather doesn’t know that.
December tropical weather formations are rare but not unheard of; the most recent one was an unnamed subtropical storm in 2013.
According to the Atlantic Hurricane Database, which dates back nearly 200 years, there have been 17 tropical formations in December and eight others that formed in November and carried over into the following month. Nine of them became hurricanes.
Even though it’s highly likely the year will end tropical storm-free, there’s no guarantee, while it’s certain there will be a hurricane season next year. And the area is always at risk of severe storms and high winds.
So Sarasota County Emergency Management officials are urging the public to remain vigilant and look ahead to 2020.
“Floridians must always be prepared for thunderstorms, lightning, flooding and tornadoes,” Sarasota County Emergency Management Chief Ed McCrane said in a news release.
The release notes that the state of emergency declared for Hurricane Dorian allowed Emergency Management to test improvements and protocols recommended in the report on the county’s preparation for and response to Hurricane Irma in 2017.
The county recently announced that it has received funding to harden Taylor Ranch Elementary School to serve as a mid-county evacuation center, and for enhancements at several other schools that serve as shelters.
Steps residents can take now in advance of the next hurricane season include:
• performing yard work and making repairs to sheds or fences to help prevent potential damage.
• installing hurricane-impact windows and doors or purchasing hurricane shutters.
• creating an emergency plan, or reviewing and updating the one you have now.
• checking your insurance coverage for storm damage, and making a photographic or video of your home’s contents for insurance purposes.
• taking an inventory of food items in your emergency preparedness kits and verifying expiration dates. Consider donating nonperishable items if their expiration date is approaching.
• completing a Medically Dependent Person online application or Transportation Dependent registration form for anyone who would need medical transportation or who should go to a medical needs shelter.
• saving sandbags that haven’t come into contact with water.
DO NOT
Save sandbags that have not come in contact with water and reuse them for future flooding prevention. Or the sand can be disposed of in landscaping. Sand that has gotten wet shouldn’t be put into a sandboxes or dumped on the beach or into a school yard or stormwater drain.
Bags weighing less than 40 pounds can be placed at the curb for trash pick-up.
For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit SCGov.net.
