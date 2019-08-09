The Florida Highway Patrol, with assistance from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, was busy Wednesday morning working a series of vehicle crashes along I-75 — all in the northbound lanes.
The first crash occurred at 7:17 a.m., involving a pool maintenance truck at mile marker 203. According to an FHP report, Christina Sanes, 45, of Venice, was driving a Ford Pickup truck carrying pool chemicals when she was cut off by a “phantom vehicle.” Phantom vehicle is the term used by law enforcement when they are unable to locate or identify the vehicle in question.
Sanes veered toward a grassy shoulder where the vehicle overturned, coming to rest on its side. She was uninjured.
The Sarasota County Fire Department Haz Mat team neutralized the chemicals and performed a wash down before the northbound travel lanes reopened.
A second occurred near mile marker 199, also in the northbound lanes. This crash involved a serious injury requiring the victim to be BayFlited.
A third crash occurred at mile marker 195 in the northbound lanes. No injuries were reported.
On Thursday a vehicle overturned as it made a sharp turn midway onto the northbound ramp of I-75 at mile marker 193 (Jacaranda Boulevard). The car came to rest on its roof. The driver was later observed standing next to the vehicle, apparently unharmed.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Wayne Rice, 53, 1300 block of Fir Avenue, Venice. Charge: battery, touch or strike. Bond: none.
Joseph McAndrew, 45, 1200 block of Poplar Avenue, Venice. Charge: battery on a person 65 or older (domestic). Bond: $1,000.
Timothy Wisgerhof, 53, 900 block of West Douglas Court, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Michael Dexter, 28, 100 block of N. Lakeview Drive, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Lyle Poquette, 38, 1700 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: battery, touch or strike. Bond: $500.
Richard Stambaugh, 49, 4400 block of Tortoise Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, two counts of probation violation. Bond: none.
Noah Sulatywillis, 29, 1100 block of Kenisco Road, Venice. Charge: battery touch or strike (domestic). Bond: $5,000.
Erick Alcantara, 18, 100 block of Wisteria Road, Venice. Charge: battery, touch or strike (domestic). Bond: none.
Lance Peoples, 74, 3800 block of Woodmere Boulevard, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Paul Damiano, 28,10 block of Bay Acres Avenue, Osprey. Charge: aggravated battery. Bond: none.
Jeffrey Burkow, 39, 200 block of Giotto Drive, Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Dwight Ellis, 25, 300 block of Pine Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Samantha Becht, 24, 600 block of Fair Winds Drive, Nokomis. Charge: fleeing to elude. Bond: $1,500.
Mark Hornick, 50, 700 block of Clydesdale Circle, Nokomis. Charge: trespass. Bond: $500.
Joseph Vine, 44, 10 block of W. Oak St., Osprey. Charges: heroin possession with intent to sell, drug equipment possession, possession of a vehicle used to sell narcotics. Bond: $15,500.
Luz Contreras, 24, 10 block of Drifting Sands Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Teresa Ekleberry, 48, 400 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: none.
Hendrik Hazelhoff, 52, 600 block of Clydesdale Circle, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
Terrance Stewart, 72, 100 block of Hoover St., Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Scott Glasz, 53, 2400 block of Terracina Drive, Venice. Charges: DUI (fourth or subsequent offense), driving while license suspended or revoked (third or subsequent offense), provide false ID to a law enforcement officer. Bond: $3,500.
Criminal registration:
Megan Schieb, 32, 300 block of Marigold Road, Venice.
Compiled by Tom Harmening and Greg Giles
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.