VENICE — Increasing supplies of vaccine mean increasing opportunities for county residents to get vaccinated.
The Department of Health-Sarasota received 13,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week, compared to 8,000 last week and 3,500 in its first allotment in December, State Health Officer Chuck Henry told the County Commission this week.
The allotment has been as small as 1,000 doses, he said.
With more vaccine in hand, the department held several first- and second-dose clinics this week and has a second-dose clinic scheduled for Saturday and first-dose clinics set for Monday and Tuesday.
In addition, it’s helping the city of Sarasota put on first-dose clinics Saturday and Sunday at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.
And the state has clinics of its own set for Saturday and Sunday at the Venice Municipal Airport Festival Grounds.
Appointments for all of them are being made through the county registry to ensure people get vaccinated in the order in which they signed up.
Officials advise double-checking your appointment because it’s site-specific. Show up at the wrong location and you won’t be getting a shot.
Between the number of shots being administered by the department and the number people are receiving from other sources so they can leave the registry, the account number being served jumped about 28,000 places this week, to No. 50,250.
Emails have gone out to account holders to try to confirm they need to remain in the system. The phone notification of an appointment opportunity also offers the option of dropping out, if someone has been able to get a shot elsewhere.
Leaving the system will reduce the time it takes to backfill appointment slots when people decline them, Henry said.
About 5,000 calls had to be made to book 3,000 appointments for a clinic in North Port last weekend, he told the Sarasota County Commission on Wednesday.
He said he’s still waiting for guidance from the state about expanding the pool of people eligible for vaccination.
By the numbers
The number of new cases in the state went up and down all week, ending on a three-day downward trend at 5,941 on Friday.
The positivity rate declined for five straight days and at 5.18% was the lowest in months.
The illness claimed another 141 lives, however, bringing the state total to 30,624.
Sarasota County recorded its seventh straight day with fewer than 100 new cases, with 73 diagnosed. The positivity rate was 3.39%, coming in below 4% for the six consecutive day. No deaths were reported.
The death toll in the county is 730 over the last year.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital had 44 COVID-19 patients, with 14 in the ICU. Its seven-day positivity rate was 3.3%, compared to 4.1% in the prior period, and it reported no deaths.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health had 12 COVID-19 patients and no employees isolation at home. It reported one death since Tuesday.
The Sarasota County School District had 23 staff and 41 students isolating and 37 staff and 357 students in quarantine Friday.
In the previous 48 hours 17 people had been directed to isolate and 47 to quarantine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.