NORTH PORT — Maria Pelyeenko fled Kyiv, Ukraine to her sister’s North Port home in November.
Pregnant, and with a 5-year-old child, she’d had enough of the war in her home country, which on Friday marked a year since it began.
“We didn’t think it would last so long,” Pelyeenko said. “Then two, three months passed and Russia started doing more attacks, so we decided to leave.”
Her husband, Andrii, remains in Kyiv. He works for an information technology company.
“He stayed behind to watch over our home,” Pelyeenko said. “We’re hoping to be able to go home this summer. We’ll stay as long as it takes.”
Her sister, North Port resident Yulia Lopanchuk, said it’s been a hard year for Ukrainians.
“This war is senseless … I just want my family to be safe.”
LOCALS SEND AID
North Port’s large Ukrainian community — one of the largest in the United States — has mobilized to send humanitarian aid overseas. And they have since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.
Among them is Ukrainian-born Natayla Koshman, who moved to North Port with her family when she was 12. In January, she was instrumental in sending donations to Chernivtsi, Ukraine.
“They were in desperate need of vital supplies like aspirin, rubbing alcohol, gauze and flashlights and batteries,” Koshman said.
She arranged for family there to take the items to a church providing refuge and relief to those displaced by the bombing.
Koshman’s mother-in-law, Lily, came to live with her in North Port last year from western Ukraine.
DAY OF PRAYER, FASTING
The Rev. Dmytro Kasiyan, pastor at St. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church in North Port, said Feb. 24 was a planned day of fasting and prayer, to commemorate one year since Russian forces began their invasion.
“We will be having two services: one at 10 a.m. and one at 4 p.m., then we’ll proceed to the rally (on Biscayne and U.S. 41) in North Port,” Kasiyan said. “The church will be open all day from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for anyone who wishes to come and pray. We will unite in prayer with all the faithful of our church on all continents.”
Kasiyan spoke of Ukrainians in the community.
“Our spirits are high — we have no intentions of giving up,” Kasiyan said.
The congregation has taken in several families from Ukraine over the past few months, Kasiyan said.
“Most of the refugees are very shy and don’t want to talk about their families,” he said.
The Rev. Vasyl Petriv, who served as pastor at St. Mary’s until he left for Poland last March, is still serving as a chaplain in Ukraine.
“I have not been in contact with him lately,” Kasiyan said. “He moves often and gets stationed where he is needed.”
