NORTH PORT -- Wellen Park recently hosted representatives from eight local Rotary Clubs, the City of North Port and local Ukrainian community groups to plant five pine trees, donated by People for Trees to symbolize peace and community roots and in recognition of the local Ukrainian community.
David Pankiw, president-elect of the Venice-Nokomis Rotary Club and a second-generation American of Ukrainian descent, led the tree planting planning efforts with community support.
He has been involved with Rotary for 31 years. Understanding and respecting other cultures, which includes the Ukrainian tree planting project, is important to Pankiw.
“Understanding is one way we can work toward peace,” said Pankiw.
Local Rotary Clubs have held tree plantings in past years in connection with the Greening Planet Global Initiative, a Ukraine-based effort that is focused on bringing together 100 million people globally around planting trees.
This year’s tree planting holds increased significance with the current events taking place in Ukraine.
“We’re honored to support our local Rotarians and host an event that promotes community and peace,” said Rick Severance, president of Wellen Park. “This tree planting community gave our community a chance to come together for a worthy and important cause. Community connections and the natural environment are fundamental to the heart and soul of Wellen Park, and both are part of what makes the community such an appealing place to live.”
The participating Rotary Clubs included the Venice-Nokomis Rotary Club, Rotary Club of Venice Suncoast, Rotary Club of North Port Central, Rotary Club of Rotonda West, Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary, Rotary Club of Englewood, Rotary Club of Englewood Sunset and Rotary Club at Wellen Park.
