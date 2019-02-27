NORTH PORT — Wesley H. Weysham Jr.’s family remembers how much he loved cracking jokes.
They remember how silly he could be.
How big his heart was.
The Sarasota County Fire Department remembers the retired firefighter/paramedic as an unassuming guy.
Weysham, a 59-year-old North Port resident, was giving medical care to an alleged drunk driver Sunday when he was struck and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 75 in Hillsborough County.
In a news conference Monday afternoon, Sarasota County Fire Chief Mike Regnier said Weysham would have stopped to help someone in need, regardless of whether he was on or off duty.
“Wes had that type of heart,” Regnier said. “He would stop no matter what, no matter the situation, no matter what was going on, there was an emergency he was going to get out and help that individual or those individuals at that accident, no doubt about it in my mind. Wes died a hero. He definitely died a hero.”
Weysham was a husband. A stepfather. A grandfather. A friend.
As a first responder, his integrity drove everything he did, his family remembers.
“He would give the shirt off his back and go out of his way to help others, even if that meant being the first one in to face danger,” the family said in a statement Monday afternoon.
Weysham was a decorated member of the Sarasota County Fire Department for 10 years. He retired from the department in 2017.
“You work your whole career waiting for retirement,” Regnier said. “You do the things that Wes did that morning through your whole career and to have that cut short is just a tragedy that I can’t even put words to. It’s devastating. I feel for his family and for the fire department family as well.”
Weysham dedicated his life to public service.
He served in the United States Navy from 1977 to 1982 and then served in the Navy Reserve.
Weysham joined the Sarasota K-9 Search and Rescue in 1998 as a volunteer K-9 handler and most recently served as a land navigation instructor.
The Sarasota K-9 Search and Rescue posted a tribute to Weysham on Facebook on Sunday evening.
“Wes Weysham died this morning in the truest form of selflessness; he was killed when he stopped to help a motorist on I-75 in Riverview,” the post read. “Rest in peace Wes. You will be in our hearts forever.”
Regnier said Weysham would have done anything to help the community.
“I know that Wes would’ve stopped again,” Regnier said. “I know he would’ve.”
Weysham’s family is asking for donations to the Sarasota Search and Rescue in lieu of flowers. Donations may be sent to PO Box 51446 Sarasota, FL 34232.
A GoFundMe account has also been set up to help Weysham’s wife with expenses. To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/dqbxb-in-memory-of-wes-weysham.
Details on Weysham’s celebration of life are expected to be released today.
