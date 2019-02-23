The 300 block of West Tampa Avenue, between the post office and Epiphany Cathedral, is open to local traffic, though with access to the post office parking lot only.
The remainder of the street remains closed as the downtown beautification project moves toward completion in April or May.
Businesses on West Tampa Avenue and North Nokomis Avenue, including Venice Theatre, are accessible via Nassau Street to St. Augustine Avenue or Santa Maria Street.
According to the latest city update on the project, underground drainage work on West Tampa Avenue is complete, while curb work continues in the 100 block. Paver installation begins next week.
Landscape installation continues in the median of West Venice Avenue. The landscaping subcontractor is monitoring the health of the plantings, which are under warranty for one year.
Crews have modified the pedestrian fence to a single row and continue installing plant hanger poles and electric lines. Motorists should expect lane closures during the daytime for the contractor to complete this work.
North Nokomis Avenue is open to local traffic only, from West Venice Avenue to the alley entrance just south of West Tampa Avenue.
Crews continue landscape and hardscape installation on West Miami Avenue. Tree plant hangers are being installed and the aggregate for around the tree bases is anticipated to be installed in mid-March. The barricades around the trees will be removed then.
Nassau Street is open to provide north/south circulation for vehicles, with work on it to resume once other areas are opened to vehicles.
