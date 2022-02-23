West Venice Avenue closures

Portions of West Venice Avenue will be closed for palm tree installations on Thursday.

VENICE — The city of Venice will be planting three palm trees along downtown Venice Avenue, causing closures on Thursday.

Portions of West Venice Avenue will be closed for a period of time along with parking in the affected areas.

Detours will be established at Nokomis Avenue and Nassau Street to help with traffic flow. Pedestrian traffic will also be restricted during crane operations where the trees are being placed.

From approximately 5 a.m. to 8 a.m., the eastbound lanes of West Venice Avenue between Tamiami Trail and Nokomis Avenue will be closed.

Westbound lanes of West Venice Avenue between Nassau Street and Harbor Drive will be closed from approximately 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Eastbound lanes of West Venice Avenue between Nassau Street and Harbor Drive will be closed approximately 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments