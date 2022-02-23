West Venice Avenue closures on Thursday STAFF REPORT Feb 23, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Portions of West Venice Avenue will be closed for palm tree installations on Thursday. MAP PROVIDED VENICE — The city of Venice will be planting three palm trees along downtown Venice Avenue, causing closures on Thursday.Portions of West Venice Avenue will be closed for a period of time along with parking in the affected areas.Detours will be established at Nokomis Avenue and Nassau Street to help with traffic flow. Pedestrian traffic will also be restricted during crane operations where the trees are being placed.From approximately 5 a.m. to 8 a.m., the eastbound lanes of West Venice Avenue between Tamiami Trail and Nokomis Avenue will be closed.Westbound lanes of West Venice Avenue between Nassau Street and Harbor Drive will be closed from approximately 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.Eastbound lanes of West Venice Avenue between Nassau Street and Harbor Drive will be closed approximately 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Rooftop restaurant planned for downtown Venice Man dies after being hit by SUV in Nokomis Venice man sentenced to over 40 years for child porn Author of book turned Netflix movie visits North Port Long-awaited Italian deli opens Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Rooftop restaurant planned for downtown Venice Man dies after being hit by SUV in Nokomis Venice man sentenced to over 40 years for child porn Author of book turned Netflix movie visits North Port Long-awaited Italian deli opens Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.