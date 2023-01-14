“Flyin’ West” offers serious proof that Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe is every bit the complete theater that it was intended to become when founded by Nate Jacobs in December 2099 “to celebrate African American history and experience,” and “to engage a broad base of patrons and audiences.”
Following its holiday musical, “Black Nativity,” WBTT offers this serious accounting of a time following the Civil War when there was a movement west by Black Americans to found all-Black cities in such states as Kansas and Oklahoma for economic and physical security.
Thought-provoking yet enlightening and entertaining, “Flyin’ West” is the story of Nicodemus, Kansas, and three female homesteaders: Sophie Washington (Renata Eastlick), Fannie Dove (Ariel Blue) and Miss Leah plus their married sister from London, Minnie Dove Charles (Carmi Harris), her husband Frank (Donovan Whitney) and Will Parish (Michael Knowles), who is smitten with Fannie.
Sophie will defend their town and her family at any cost and carries a loaded shotgun for proof. Providing another target is sister Minnie’s husband Frank, a man who seems to have passed as white in London where he has taken his wife, Minnie.
Needing more money to live the life he desires in London, he has come back to the U.S. to collect what he believes to be his rightful inheritance from his siblings.
Learning that he has been cut off from that money, he learns of his wife’s ownership of part of the family property in Nicodemus and determines to get hold of it anyway he can.
These characters run the gamut from naive and innocent to cautious and/or protective to downright desperate with a climax that may be surprising to some and expected by others but not necessarily in the way it unfolds.
That makes for a theater experience that is both enlightening and entertaining with several moments that might be surprising to some and perhaps hoped for by those immersed in this tale.
At the Wednesday evening performance, there was a health incident involving a patron that caused a delay of about 20 minutes in the first act during which the set was restaged to the beginning of that scene.
When the show began again, the cast proved its experience, training and professionalism as they returned us to the Kansas home where most of the action occurred and the story continued to its conclusion. It is performed in two acts with one 15-mnute intermission.
Written by Pearl Cleage, “Flyin’ West” is directed by Chuck Smith with period correct costumes by Kenjy Trujillo, set by Donna & Mark Buckalter, lighting by Michael Pasquini, sound by Patrick Russini, wigs by Dominique Freeman and production management by Kevin White with stage management by Victoria Flounders and Amber Myers.
“Flying’ West” continues through Feb. 12 at the WBTT Theatre, 1012 N. Orange Ave. in Sarasota. For tickets, go to Westcoastblacktheatre.org or call 941-366-1505.
