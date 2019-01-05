The Venice City Council will have its first chance to debate the development of the Fisherman’s Wharf property Tuesday.
And because a public hearing is required on the two petitions it will be considering, residents will get to weigh in with their opinions as well.
Venice Marine Park LLC wants to put 40 condos on the land immediately west of the KMI Bridge and north of the Intracoastal Waterway. The development would be called Porto Vista at Fisherman’s Wharf.
The property encompasses about 7.2 acres but about 3.7 of that is submerged land.
Plans also include expanding the existing restaurant; removing all other existing commercial buildings; and constructing a new marina use building; as well as providing off-street parking, landscaping and utility improvements.
Most of the existing improvements were built prior to city site and development plan requirements.
One petition before the council is for rezoning the property from Commercial, Intensive (CI) to Commercial, General (CG).
Multi-family dwellings up to a density of 18 units an acre are allowed as a special use under either zoning designation but a change to CG would increase the maximum height by right to 45 feet — 35 feet for dwelling units plus 10 feet for one story of parking.
It would also open the door to a conditional use petition to go up to 85 feet, which isn’t possible in CI.
Venice Marine Park has filed one to build up to 60 feet — five residential stories over one story of parking.
The Planning Commission voted 7-0 to recommend approval of the rezoning by the council, and 6-1 in favor of the conditional-use permit.
Former Council Member Kit McKeon was the only commissioner who opposed it.
Planning session
The Council will also meet on Wednesday, but in a strategic planning session at Village On The Isle, 920 South Tamiami Trail, beginning at 8:30 a.m.
Topics include: determining priorities and reporting on progress; budget preparation; roles and responsibilities of advisory boards; mobility and park impact fees; and the impact of development on infrastructure.
Public participation will come at the end, with a limit of three minutes per speaker for a total of 30 minutes.
The session is scheduled to end at 4 p.m. unless the Council votes to extend it.
A second planning session is set for Jan. 16, also at Village On The Isle.
