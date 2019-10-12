VENICE — The Harbor Drive/West Venice Avenue intersection is in need of a “facelift,” City Engineer Kathleen Weeden told the Venice City Council on Tuesday.
“Especially now that we have downtown beautiful,” she added.
But the problems are more than just skin deep, so to speak. Weeden said that curbing and pavers are failing, the road surface is in poor shape and the traffic signals are nearing the end of their useful life. They’re the only signals the city is responsible for, she said.
In 2010, when the intersection was most recently reworked, the signals were put on a cycle that has proved to be very inefficient, she said.
“You have to sit at the light for a very long time,” she said.
More concerning, “pedestrians tend to jaywalk more than they wait for the signals because it’s such a long wait at the corners,” she added.
The intersection wasn’t included in the recently concluded downtown beautification project and isn’t scheduled for the final phase of the work funded by voter-approved bonds.
So, Weeden said, she’d like the Council to consider putting it on the 2019-20 Capital Improvement Schedule. Then she can ask the Metropolitan Planning Organization to consider it for state funding.
And she’d like the City Council to consider replacing the current design with … a roundabout.
“There’s not a lot of land there and we want it to flow well,” she said, so a one-lane circle with right-turn “slip lanes” could work.
A roundabout had been in the mix prior to 2010 but the Council then decided to go with some modifications and the new traffic signals, she said.
Assuming money would be available through the MPO, the project would be years away.
The MPO already has a rolling five-year plan, so new projects get added in when the plan is updates. The initial phase, if money is available, would be for design and engineering, not construction.
In the meantime, Weeden said, the signal cycle could be tweaked.
That sounded like a better idea to some Council members than putting a roundabout on the island. Motorists have a love/hate relationship with the one at Jacaranda Boulevard and it has been a crash-prone site, though there have been no fatalities.
Lacking any traffic data, “I’m struggling spending any money on that intersection,” Council Member Bob Daniels said.
Weeden said her analysis was based on her observation of the road conditions.
“I just don’t see it,” Daniels said.
Neither could Council Member Helen Moore.
Harbor isn’t a “life or death” intersection, she said.
The topic could come up again at a transportation workshop. There was a consensus that one should be held but it likely will be after the Nov. 5 election.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.