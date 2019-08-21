With a new school year comes new state-mandated provisions for school safety. Most of the changes can be traced back to the passage of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act, passed in 2018 by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by former Gov. Rick Scott.
The Sun reached out to the Charlotte and Sarasota County school districts about changes and improvements for students and staff safety.
Will police officers be on duty?
In Sarasota County, the year-old Schools Police Department provides one or more state-certified officers on duty at each campus. This year, that police department will expand in leadership and field staff. The district hired analysts, specialists and administrative staff to assist with the 24/7 safety operations and communications, fingerprinting, background checks and other tactics to support the school safety plan.
Charlotte County Schools have Charlotte County sheriff’s deputies assigned to each campus.
What new safety measures are in place?
Sarasota County teachers can now initiate a lockdown if they see a threat. Schools require visitors to have an ID to enter. Schools use a Raptor system that checks for sex offenders so they aren’t let inside the school. New emergency alert systems are being installed at all public schools over the coming year, and many schools have been “hardened” with new fences and gates.
Sarasota County schools also revised security protocols to emphasize safety emergencies including: lockdown, limited lockdown and evacuations. In Sarasota County, this replaced the color-coding system of Code Red, Code Orange, etc.
What is a lockdown?
A lockdown is a full closure of campus where students and staff seek shelter in school.
In Charlotte County, sheriff’s patrol deputies have all taken tours of schools so they are aware of the layout of each campus. In the case of a crisis or lockdown, they will have first-hand knowledge of each school.
In Sarasota County, students should expect on-going district-wide lockdown drills conducted simultaneously at all schools, as well as random safety drills conducted at individual schools, to ensure students and staff know what to do in case of an emergency.
What is a ‘limited lockdown’?
The campus is closed to outside visitors and instruction continues in class. Movement on campus is limited. Both school districts also empowered anyone on campus to call for a lockdown if they witness someone or something suspicious that could do harm.
How can a student or parent report suspicious activities?
There’s a smartphone app called FortifyFL that provides an anonymous way to report suspicious activity. Both school districts emphasize the “See Something, Say Something” mantra. Sarasota County schools organized SAVE the Promise clubs (Students Against Violence Everywhere) in secondary schools and integrated safety intervention and assessment teams at every school through a partnership with the Sandy Hook Promise Foundation.
What does the law say about safety drills?
All schools must practice emergency drills and response policies. The law also requires active-shooter training in schools once a semester. Participants must include students, district school safety experts, threat assessment teams, faculty, staff and certain first responders.
Regular emergency exercises for other events, including fires, natural disasters and bomb threats, must also be conducted.
How much has gone into school hardening?
Sarasota County schools have new perimeter fencing, as well as a single point of entry access. New front-office designs include bullet-resistant glass and metal frameworks, new locks and many more security cameras, as well as safety improvements made to the windows in the classrooms.
In Charlotte County there is new fencing, locks and gates around schools as well. Over the past two years, many offices and entrances have been redesigned and fitted with new bullet-resistant glass and security cameras.
Mental health
The Marjory Stoneman Douglas Act also included several provisions that strengthen mental health care and heighten awareness.
Are there more resources for students?
Charlotte County schools added school psychologists (a couple of schools in the district must share one). There are more guidance counselors and social works (one at each school) in district schools. There are threat assessment teams working to learn about students who might harm themselves or someone else. The team works with the school social workers. They also refer families to Charlotte Behavioral Center, which offers services on a sliding scale.
The district applied for unused money in the state’s Guardian Fund used to arm teachers, requesting to use the money for social workers. However, the state denied Charlotte County schools request for that specific grant, citing the money can only be used for the Guardian program.
The Sarasota County School District employs school counselors, therapists, home school liaisons, psychologists and social workers, but added 16 new mental health therapists in elementary schools and six new mental health therapists at middle schools. These contracted services are fulfilled by outside agencies who have a unique expertise of adolescent trauma. The district partnered with the National Council for Behavioral Health and trained three new instructors as part of the Youth Mental Health First Aid program to provide services to students.
