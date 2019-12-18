VENICE — They make cake every day at the city’s Eastside Water Reclamation Facility.
Do not consider ordering one for your next birthday party.
This “cake” is the final local form of the solids left over when wastewater is processed. About 3.2 million gallons of wastewater — sewage — is processed daily, Utilities Director Javier Vargas told the City Council on Tuesday.
Reclaimed water is sent back out to residential and commercial customers for irrigation. The cake gets sent off for further processing.
The presentation was in response to a Council request for more information about water reclamation — in particular, whether the water used for irrigation has too many nutrients in it.
Nutrients such as nitrogen, phosphorous and potassium are blamed for contributing to red tide blooms like the one that plagued the area last year. The city imposes a summertime fertilizer ban to reduce the nutrients that make it into the Gulf of Mexico.
The treatment process the city uses significantly reduces them, Head Operator Chloe Crouch said.
“We don’t have any excess nutrients leaving the plant,” Vargas said.
In fact, he said, there’s so little nitrogen in reclaimed water that fertilizing might be necessary, when it’s permitted.
That’s where Synagro comes in.
The cake from the treatment plant goes to the company’s compost facility in Charlotte County, to be mixed with wood waste. Then it’s tilled over the course of 15 days as its temperature rises to the level at which it pasteurizes.
After being aged and cured for another three months it’s separated by size for sale as fertilizer to the company’s landscaping and agriculture customers, area sales manager Lorrie Rossiter said.
Even though it’s been treated to the highest industry standard, users test their soil before application to get a baseline for tracking what gets added to it.
“It’s their livelihood when they grow those crops,” Rossiter said.
Mayor Ron Feinsod asked Vargas whether he had any concern about the treatment plant being able to process the additional wastewater that will result from new construction.
Vargas said that the plant recently expanded to a capacity of 8 million gallons per day. With current demand — including wastewater from county customers — less than half that, he said that capacity is adequate for at least five years.
A consultant is working on a utilities master plan for future planning purposes, he added.
