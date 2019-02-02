Some Venice High students were kept home Friday after their parents got an email Thursday night about an alleged threat by a student wanting to “shoot up” the school.
In the email, Principal Eric Jackson assured parents that the matter had been resolved with the help of law enforcement. Friday morning he said that there had been no actual threat made.
If there had been one, it could have violated a number of school district policies and resulted in discipline up to expulsion for a year, as well as criminal prosecution.
The district has a progressive disciplinary policy, with four levels. Level One covers less serious offenses, such as dress-code violations, habitual tardiness and public displays of affection, but also bullying, cheating and “disruptive behavior.”
Level Two includes noncriminal threats, repetitive bullying and noncriminal “menacing statements.”
Level Three offenses trigger an out-of-school suspension and possible recommendation for expulsion. They include assault, battery and weapon incidents.
Level Four draws both an out-of-school suspension and a recommendation for expulsion. Offenses include “making a threat by conveying, depicting or symbolizing an act of violence via a verbal, written or drawn message, or by electronic transmission, which could also violate policies on bullying and the use of technology”; and many crimes.
In addition, the possession of a weapon on school property, on school transportation or at a school-sponsored function is a violation of the district’s zero-tolerance policy.
“Weapon” runs the gamut from a smoke bomb to a firearm, or a facsimile of one. Possession of a weapon must be reported to law enforcement.
A student charged with a felony may be suspended for more than the usual maximum of 10 days pending the outcome of a prosecution.
If the offense occurs off school property, the student is entitled to an administrative hearing at which the district must show the incident had an adverse impact on the school.
