VENICE — With word coming out Tuesday that Lucky’s Market is closing all but one Florida store, Venice residents are wondering if that means the new market is closed before it ever opened.
An Orlando Sun Sentinel report stated 20 Lucky’s in Florida are going to be shuttered — all of them aside from one in Melbourne.
According to the Naples Daily News, employees at two of its Lucky’s were told Tuesday they were going to be closing. Sarasota also has a Lucky’s Market which reportedly will be closed by Feb. 12, according to the Sun Sentinel.
Currently, there are at least three that are under construction in the region, including stores in Port Charlotte, Bradenton and Venice. There is also construction underway in Cape Coral and Clearwater.
Lucky’s Market was struck hard by the ending of an investment from Kroger stores, according to the Naples Daily News.
Mark Chait, with Benderson Development, had been involved in bringing businesses to the former Kmart properties near the U.S. 41 bypass intersection.
Messages to Chait were not returned on Tuesday.
The voicemail for Lucky’s Market corporate office media team was full and unable to accept new messages on Tuesday.
The Benderson property has been refurbished over the last 18 months, with a new Marshall’s that opened in the fall 2019 as the latest store bringing in customers.
Lucky’s Market signs still remain up — but construction seemed stalled on the project — on Tuesday afternoon at the site in the 1600 block of U.S. 41 Bypass S. Plaza in the former Kmart location.
