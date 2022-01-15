Editor’s Note: See editorial on preserving Venice’s history on page 15A.
One of the best ways of gauging the effectiveness of a historic preservation plan is by looking at how other communities have managed their resources.
Realizing there is always room for improvement, a number of Florida cities enjoy reputations for managing well their historic resources. But one city that has much in common with Venice, and also is a recognized leader in preserving its history, is Coral Gables.
Like Venice, Coral Gables was developed in the 1920s with its design based on the City Beautiful Movement and its architecture almost entirely in the Mediterranean Revival style.
Located in Miami-Dade County, with miles of coastline along Biscayne Bay, developer George Merrick envisioned the planned community becoming a gateway to Latin America.
“Because the Gable is steeped in history, and is proud of its history, that has created a culture of historic preservation being important here,” said Kathleen Kauffman, a preservationist who grew up in the city. “Even for newer politicians who are running for open commission seats, they all get it. And in some communities, that hasn’t been built into the political culture as much as in Coral Gables. That makes a huge difference.”
During her career, Kauffman has served as preservation officer for a number of cities, including Miami and Miami-Dade County. She currently is preservation officer for the city of Gainesville, and last fall, was named by Governor DeSantis to the 7-member Florida Historical Commission.
She also, for a time, served as executive director of the Florida Trust for Historic Preservation.
“A big reason Coral Gables is so successful is because, for decades, the city commission has been really supportive of its historic preservation board’s decisions,” she said. “That’s really important because city commissions are the last line of defense.
“They hear the board appeals, and in some instances, even have to weigh in on designations. If you don’t have a commission that really understands the importance of historic preservation, you’re going to have a very hard time having a preservation board that is able to accomplish anything.”
A key component of any successful program, Kauffman said, is to have a clear and thorough ordinance in place. Before she left as chief preservation officer for Miami-Dade County, Kauffman spent a year and a half revising their ordinance.
“One thing the Coral Gables ordinance has, which few cities have, is the city’s historic resources department reviews all demolition permits and not just for historic properties. If the department feels the structure is worth saving, they can take it to the preservation board.
“It doesn’t happen often, but they’ve been able to capture some really spectacular houses that flew under the radar.”
“Ordinances need to be clearly spelled out and obviously codified into local zoning and land development regulations (LDR),” added Friederike Mittner, preservation planner for the City of West Palm Beach. “How a building gets designated and what level of design they review is something each community has to decide. Do you only review what’s visible from a public right of way? Do you review all elevations, demolitions, and new construction?”
Venice has a preservation ordinance in place, but it is under review as part of the city’s Planning Commission revising the LDR.
Cities vary in the manner in which they designate historic districts.
“The issue is that some ordinances are kind of weak on the regulations that are necessary to have in place,” Kauffman said. “If you have an ordinance that allows owner consent as far as designations, meaning you have to have owner consent in order to designate anything, you’re never going to designate anything. That’s just the way it goes.”
Mittner added that West Palm Beach has a total of 17 historic districts, comprising about 50,000 properties, and a potential historic district is currently in process.
Venice has a total of five historic districts, most of which were added between 1989 and 1991. The last one registered, John Nolen’s design for Venice, was approved in 2010. A draft revision of the LDR would require two-thirds of homeowners to approve their residence being included in a designated district.
Both Mittner and Kauffman stress that historic preservation boards need to diversify in order to offer varied skills and perspectives to the issues they address.
“If your ordinance doesn’t demand that a board be made up of certain industries, such as law, finance, real estate, and architecture, you’ll run into problems,” added Kauffman. “You’re constantly dealing with personal property rights. And you’re having to read architectural plans.”
One item being considered in Venice’s revised LDR is to combine the Historical Preservation Board with the Architectural Review Board. Members of both boards have voiced their opposition to the proposal although that structure has been adopted by other cities.
The most important first step in a good historic preservation program is to conduct a thorough survey of historic resources, Kauffman said.
“It’s a critical first step to know what you have, where the concentrations of resources are, and the different eras of significance for a city. If Venice should ever become a Certified Local Government (CLG) member, surveys are the state’s favorite activity to award grants to, because they consider them that important.”
Venice conducted a survey of its historic resources some 30 years ago, but has not updated it since. Harry Klinkhamer, manager of Venice’s Division of Historic Resources, said it is not uncommon to update such surveys once a decade, particularly for a city like Venice that has experienced rapid growth in recent years.
“Most of the cities in South Florida that run decent historic preservation programs are CLG members,” Kauffman said. “And that’s a great program because it’s the state certifying that you run a decent historic program. In return, you get access to state grants without having to put up money for a match.”
Coral Gables was one of the first cities in Florida to adopt the CLG program, having become a member in 1986. To date, there are 78 cities and counties in Florida that participate in the free program.
“I see no downside to being a CLG member,” added Mittner. “The networking and grant opportunities, it’s a great program.”
Historic preservation is sometimes perceived as counter to economic growth, but both preservationists argue nothing could be farther from the truth.
“Historic preservation is really about changing people’s mindsets,” said Kauffman. “It can never be successful as long as it is this thing that people try to cram down other people’s throats. But if you can turn it into a FOMO, a ‘fear of missing out’ scenario, then you can change their mindset.”
“It’s not about being a roadblock at all,” added Mittner, “but enhancing and facilitating these successful neighborhoods. The proof in the pudding is that our highest real estate values are in those historic neighborhoods. I think that’s why even though administrations change, they see it.
“Our challenge is to continue to educate the leaders on the value and benefits achieved through historic preservation.”
