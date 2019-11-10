VENICE — Venice’s Mayor-elect Ron Feinsod wasn’t interested in talking about whether a third candidate in the Venice mayor’s race contributed to his win Tuesday.
“I want to look forward, not backward,” he said Wednesday.
Feinsod, a Democrat, won with 40.02% of the vote, by a margin of 92 votes. Bob Daniels and Frankie Abbruzzino, both Republicans, split the other 60% of the vote.
Now that the fanfare of winning the mayor’s race has subsided, Feinsod knows he needs to work as the leader of a City Council where he may be in the minority when it comes to a split-vote on controversial topics.
“I’d be naive if it didn’t concern me,” he said. “But I do believe I can work with people from different sides of the issues. To find common ground.”
He said the City Council has “the same goal of working toward what is best for Venice.”
“Of the thousands and thousands of people I talked to during this campaign, I learned we all have the same concerns,” Feinsod said. “We should be able to work together on those concerns.”
He called the campaign “a very educational experience.”
“The challenge is to move forward accomplishing the platform I ran on. We all ran on the same platform — the environment, growth, and fiscal responsibility. I’m excited to work on controlling growth and development and (doing it) through fiscally responsible (practices).”
Water quality No. 1
Feinsod said he plans to make the environment his No. 1 issue.
“I’ve been talking to environmental specialists regarding runoff into stormwater ponds and lakes — and our outfalls. I believe there are solutions to those problems. We must plan now on how to fix those things. Not just measure them, but fix them,” he said.
“My focus will be on finding ways to make sure stormwater runoff and retention ponds are clean. Part of planning for that is determining how to pay for it. We need to start laying out a long term plan,” Feinsod said.
“Just how much change can we do … those decisions will have to be chased one at a time. I am not going to prejudge anything in terms of what I will or will not support. I want to make sure it’s being done in a way best for the city,” Feinsod said. “I don’t want to get us involved in battles with developers.”
New directions?
One of the first big decisions facing Feinsod will be whether to continue down the current path to revamp the city’s Land Use Regulations. That’s currently underway by the Venice Planning Commission.
Asked if he would halt the process, Feinsod said he was undecided.
“I don’t know yet. I have some concerns,” Feinsod said. “I need to do more research. The concept of slow and controlled growth, I believe, is what people want to see happen. That’s the direction I would like to go, to the extent we can, with whatever tools we have available.”
Feinsod takes office Nov. 19.
Before then, current Mayor John Holic intends to reappoint two key members to another three-year term on the Planning Commission, Chairman Barry Snyder and Shaun Graser, whose terms end in February.
Normally those appointment would be placed in the consent agenda. Holic asked the reappointment to be brought forth on Nov. 12, his last meeting as mayor, under “council discussion,” so the topic isn’t buried.
