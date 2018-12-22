You’re cooking dinner on Christmas Eve and you realize you forgot milk. Where to go? You’re probably safe because most supermarkets, pharmacies and other convenience stores are open normal hours on this holiday, although some will close early.
Christmas Day is another matter. Supermarkets are generally closed, so your choices are CVS or Walgreens, or a gas station convenience store. But beware, many gas stations are operated independently and may close early.
If these don’t work, you’ll have to ask yourself, were you naughty or nice to your neighbor?
What’s open?
CVS: Christmas Eve: Most stores open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Day: Most stores open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (excludes stores inside Target).
Walgreens: Christmas Eve 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Christmas from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
7-Eleven, Circle K, Racetrac: Most are open both days, 24-7, but some may close early.
Dollar General: Christmas Eve: Open until 10 p.m.
Dollar Tree: Christmas Eve: Open until 7 p.m.
Publix: Christmas Eve: All stores close at 7 p.m.
Sam’s Club: Christmas Eve: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Save-A-Lot: Christmas Eve: Most stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Target: Christmas Eve: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Walmart: Christmas Eve: Stores close at 6 p.m. or 8 p.m.
Walmart Neighborhood Market: Christmas Eve: Stores close at 6 p.m.
Winn-Dixie: Christmas Eve: Stores will close by 9 p.m.
City of Venice holiday closings
Venice City Hall will be closed Mon., Dec. 24, and Tues., Dec. 25, for the observance of the Christmas holiday.
Garbage, yard waste and recyclables will not be collected on Dec. 25; all items will be picked up on the customers’ next regular pickup day (not the next day).
There will be no changes in collection on Dec. 24.
City Hall will reopen to the public on Wed., Dec. 26 at 8 a.m.
City Hall will also be closed Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday. All garbage, yard waste and recyclables will also be collected on customers’ next regular pickup day.
To dispose of live Christmas trees, cut into 4-foot pieces and place at the curb with your weekly yard waste collection.
In the event of Utilities service emergencies like a water-line break, residents can call 941-486-2770. This line is designated for emergencies only.
Sarasota County office closures
Sarasota County Government offices, including the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County, will be closed Dec. 24-25, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, 2019.
All office locations will be open regular hours on Dec. 26-28, and will resume normal hours again Jan. 2, 2019.
Tax payments: The last day to pay property taxes with the 3 percent discount is Dec. 31, however, the Sarasota County Tax Collector’s Office will accept tax payments with the 3 percent discount in person only Jan. 2, 2019. If unable to pay in person, meet the 3 percent discount deadline by postmarking payments no later than Dec. 31 or pay online at www.sarasotatax collector.com by 11:59 p.m. EST on Dec. 31.
Sarasota County Area Transit
Regular bus services will be suspended Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. The SCAT administration office and downtown transfer station customer service window will be closed Dec. 24-25, and Jan. 1.
The Siesta Key Breeze will operate on a normal schedule. Regular bus service will operate Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.
County garbage collection:
All solid waste facilities including; the Central County Landfill, the Citizen’s Convenience Center and both of the chemical collection centers will be closed for the holidays Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
Curbside collection services for trash, recycling and yard waste will run as follows:
• Monday, Dec. 24 and Dec. 31 will operate a normal schedule.
• Tuesday, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 there will be no collection services.
• All remaining collections will be delayed by one day.
Sarasota County’s chemical collection centers at 8750 Bee Ridge Road and 250 S. Jackson Road, along with the Re-Uz-It Shop, 8750 Bee Ridge Road, will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan.1.
The Citizens’ Convenience Center at 4010 Knights Trail Road, Nokomis, will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1. The landfill will be open until 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, and Jan. 5.
Libraries and Historical Resources
Libraries and Historical Resources will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1. All county libraries will close at 5 p.m. Dec. 31.
Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources
Knight Trail Park pistol and rifle range will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1.
Recreation centers will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1.
For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit www.scgov.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.