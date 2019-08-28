According to a report card issued by the Florida Department of Education, the Sarasota County School District spent an average of $10,035 per pupil in the 2017-18 school year.
That's well above the statewide spending level of $8,249 per student but being an average, it means costs were lower at some schools and higher at others.
Costs fit into three broad categories, district CFO Mitsi Corcoran said: staff, school operations and services.
"Spending is directly related to student needs," she said, adding that it's not connected to the school's grade from the state.
For example, the district spends well more than $30,000 per student at Oak Park School because all the students have disabilities, she said.
In addition, Oak Park can have students through age 21, extending the time they're in the school system. That's why there are about six times as many students in 12th grade at Oak Park as in any other grade.
Per-pupil spending is about $1,000 higher than the district average at Laurel Nokomis School in part because it has a unit for autistic students, she said.
There's a shortage of sign language interpreters and speech therapists, so the schools are having to contract out those services at higher cost than using someone employed by the district, she said.
On the other hand, per-pupil spending at SKY Academy, a charter school on the campus of the SKY Family YMCA in Venice, is $6,176 — over $2,000 less than the state average.
The district is a "pass through" entity for charter schools, she said, which might not spend all of their public funding because, for example, they're subsidized to some extent by another organization.
Or they may have a different retirement plan from "regular" public schools, whose teachers are all in the Florida Retirement System, she said. Also, charter schools tend to have fewer "exceptional student education" students, who may need enhanced services.
Charter school budgets are submitted to but not audited by the district, Corcoran said, so she isn't familiar with their specifics.
As in most businesses, personnel costs are a major portion of each school's budget — as much as 86% for salaries and benefits. A school that has a more-senior teaching staff will have higher payroll expenses than one with newer teachers, she said.
And an older school with higher maintenance costs will also have higher per-pupil spending.
Costs vary among schools according to so many factors, Corcoran said, that "ultimately, they're not comparable."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.