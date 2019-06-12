Here are some comments from Tuesday’s Venice City Council meeting.
On the sale of the Hamilton Building to Venice Theatre:
“I think it’s a very good new owner. … I appreciate my colleagues suggesting we sell it.” — Council Member Bob Daniels
Daniels and Mayor John Holic had spoken in favor of a lease, to generate an income stream, but went along with listing it for sale.
On the city’s fact sheet developed to counter “misinformation” about growth:
“This was certainly not intended to change people’s minds.” — Vice Mayor Rich Cautero
“We can make all the fact sheets you want; we’re not going to convince the naysayers.” — Council Member Chuck Newsom
“We need to continue to tell our story. We have the best story around.” — Daniels
On the county commission’s interest in redistricting prior to the 2020 census:
“They’re not saying” why they’re looking at it. “I have a problem with that.” — Council Member Jeanette Gates
“ I am not in a position to recommend anything. I wouldn’t engage at this juncture.” — Vice Mayor Rich Cautero
On asking the county to tweak its reduction in impact fees to encourage smaller housing units:
“I agree with the goal ... but I’m not sure I agree with the methodology to support it.” — Cautero
“I’m just not ready to let the state off the hook.” Newsom, commenting on the state Legislature taking housing funds for other purposes.
“If I can’t do it, nobody can.” — Don O’Connell, who said regulatory costs and delays make building affordable housing units on property he owns uneconomical.
“If you think it’s a decent idea, do it.” — resident Joe Venuti Jr. after proposing an affordable rental community in Nokomis as a possible city/county venture
