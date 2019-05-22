PUNTA GORDA — That old Art Mahaffey rookie baseball card you’ve had stashed for years in the hope that someday it might be worth something?
Well, someday is just around the corner.
It will arrive when Michael Osacky, a professional appraiser of sports memorabilia, comes to town.
The Chicago-based value-setter will be set up from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. May 29 at the Punta Gorda Library, 424 W. Henry St.
“I will give a free verbal appraisal as long as the item is pre-1975,” he said. “It can be anything from 1870 to 1975. It could be from horse racing, hockey, baseball, basketball, football and advertising pieces – as long as it’s sports related and in that 105-year span.”
Osacky will be appraising items in 10-minute intervals, so time slots must be reserved. He can be reached at info@baseballintheattic.com or 312-379-9090.
So, the session will resemble PBS’ “Antiques Road Show” — not “Storage Wars.”
What kind of stuff qualifies besides that Mahaffey card? According to his website, www.baseballintheattic.com, Osacky appraises:
• 1875-1975 baseball, football, basketball cards and complete sets
• 19th Century cards
• High-end autographs
• 1914 and 1915 Cracker Jack cards
• 1933 and 1934 Goudey Gum cards
• Unopened boxes and cases
• Pre-1970 non-sports cards (Mars Attacks, Superman, Batman, etc.)
• Tobacco cards
• Vintage advertising signage
• World Series press pins and programs
• Vintage lithographs and serigraphs
He said most often he is called to determine the value of a piece of memorabilia for insurance purposes and estate planning.
“Let’s say there’s an item or a collection a family wants to pass down to children or grandchildren,” Osacky said. “They want to know how much it’s worth. Sometimes, they’re thinking about selling, and they want to know the true value. The antique dealer on Main Street doesn’t know.”
He does.
The one baseball card every collector wants – in any condition – is the legendary T206 Honus Wagner tobacco card.
As the story goes, Wagner is a Hall of Fame player from baseball’s early days. The card was designed and issued by the American Tobacco Co. from 1909 to 1911. The old Pittsburgh Pirate wanted nothing to do with his likeness being distributed by ATC, either because he didn’t want children to buy cigarette packs to get his card, or because he wanted more compensation from the company.
Whatever, only between 50 and 200 were ever distributed.
“I’m pretty sure I’ll never see one,” Osacky said.
How much are they worth? Well, one recently sold for $2.1 million in an online auction.
So, grab the bolt cutters and head for the storage shed. Now’s the time to tackle that Fibber McGee’s closet in the house. The garage could use a good cleaning.
Maybe you’ll come across Honus Wagner and you’ll be able to retire in luxury. Or, maybe it will turn out to be Art Mahaffey. You’ll have to keep your day job if you find Art. But, hey, how many people can say they own the baseball card of the last pitcher to strike out at least 12 batters and hit a grand slam in a game?
Osacky became involved in the business of sports memorabilia in 1997, when his grandfather gave him a shoebox full of old baseball cardsfor his birthday.
“The cards were from the 1950s and 1960s, and I became fascinated with them,” he said. “They gave me a taste for the hunt for the value. I wanted to know why one card was worth $5 and another $250.
“I found out it’s not just about the player, but the condition of the card.”
