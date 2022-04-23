VENICE — Lions, tigers and elephants spread the name of Venice from 1960-1992 on trains carrying the Greatest Show on Earth all over the country from its winter home.
A 6-foot-high by 240-foot-long circus mural north of the Circus Bridge has been the city’s largest reminder of those days, especially since the former circus arena was demolished in 2014.
Painted in 2007 by local artist Frances Smith, the mural is in trouble. It is fading, and the wall on which it rests is cracking and crumbling.
The wall depicts the circus performers and animals who would be paraded through the city from the Historic Train Depot to the now torn-down Circus Arena.
The wall and the mobile home park it surrounds are owned by the city of Venice but, as part of the original airport land, falls under the supervision of Airport director Mark Carvasio and the FAA.
The circus mural is the largest of several murals in the city. All are considered “public art.”
Yet there is no statute on the city’s books relating to such art.
The city’s public art board has four members, listed here with the end of their current term: Fran Valencic until Oct. 31, 2022, Mary Moscatelli and Olivia Whittaker until Nov. 30, 2022 and chairman Jean Trammell until Nov. 30, 2023.
“In the city code, there is something about how it (the board) should operate but there is nothing written about what could be done,” said Harry Klinkhamer, the city’s historical resources manager. “There needs to be a resolution about creating public art. There is a resolution that the art is owned by the city but if a mural is on a private building ...?”
Venice Area Beautification Inc. paid for the initial painting of the mural in 2007. Lynn Field is VABI’s public art chairperson.
“We are just starting discussions on the mural,” she said. “The amount of work needed to repair the wall will impact what needs to be done.”
If the repairs are too extensive, it may be impossible to save the existing mural. If it cannot be saved, there could be a call to artists for a new mural design.
As the mural is on the way to the former circus grounds and the “Circus Bridge,” there is strong sentiment to keep the circus theme on that wall.
Commemorating the days of that unique annual parade fits well on such a lengthy wall. People living in Venice in those years still talk about those annual parades for which children would be let out of school and joined by other residents and visitors for a parade held nowhere else.
The circus left Venice in 1992 because the train tracks could no longer support the 100-car circus train and its elephants. Some of those elephants weighed 7,000 to 9,000 pounds.
Clown College remained until about 1996, a victim of its own success. Even the Greatest Show on Earth could not use that many clowns, although by then it had three troupes traveling in the U.S. (The red, blue and gold troupes — the latter went only to smaller towns.)
Will the mural go the way of the Circus Arena, which was torn down after deteriorating for years?
“It needs a lot of love right now,” Smith said. “When I was painting it, people would honk their horns and wave when they drove by.
“So many things have been torn down. I remember when they tore down the Ringling Hotel in Sarasota. I waited tables there. People are big on tearing things down. It’s sad.”
The fate of the wall is part of a saga that will take a year or more as it needs to navigate city boards and VABI, which likely would handle fundraising and the possible call to artists.
