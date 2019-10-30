Here’s what you need to know for the Tuesday, Nov. 5, city of Venice General Election.
Council election
There are three open seats of the Venice City Council, a board of seven. There are seven candidates running for those jobs.
Council Member, Seat 5
Nick Pachota
Debbie Sanacore
Council Member, Seat 6
Tim Brady
Joe Neunder
Mayor, Seat 7
Frankie Abbruzzino
Bob Daniels
Ron Feinsod
Present a photo and signature ID
Florida law requires voters to present a current and valid photo and signature ID prior to voting. Acceptable IDs include:
Florida driver license; Florida ID card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles; U.S. passport, debit or credit card; military ID; student ID, retirement center ID; neighborhood association I; public assistance ID; veteran health ID issued by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs; license to carry a concealed weapon; employee ID issued by any branch, department or agency of the federal government, state, a county or a municipality.
If your photo ID does not include your signature, you will be asked to provide a second ID that has your signature. A voter who appears at a polling location without photo and signature ID will be allowed to vote a provisional ballot.
Precincts
There are nine Precincts (301, 305, 435, 511, 513, 515, 517, 519, 521). Polls open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Voters are assigned precincts and election day polling places based on residential address.
Here are the locations:
301 – Waterford Sports Club, 1460 Gleneagles Drive
305 – Church of the Nazarene, 1535 E. Venice Avenue
435 – Venetian River Club, 502 Veneto Boulevard
511 – Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Avenue S.
513 – Bird Bay Village, 606 Bird Bay Drive S.
515 – Hotel Venezia, 425 US 41 Bypass N.
517 – Church of the Nazarene, 1535 E Venice Avenue
519 – Emmanuel Lutheran, 800 Tamiami Trail S.
521 – Country Club Estates, 700 Waterway
Total registered voters in Venice: 19,607
Early voting
Deadline to request vote-by-mail ballot be mailed was Oct 26. Vote-by-mail ballots must be received in the elections office no later than 7 p.m. on election night to be counted.
You can walk in and vote right now. Early voting is ongoing and ends Friday Nov. 1, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily at the Supervisor of Elections Office, R.L. Anderson Admin Building, 4000 Tamiami Trail S. in South Venice.
Precinct specific sample ballots are available online at SarasotaVotes.com.
