Here’s what you need to know for the Tuesday, Nov. 5, city of Venice General Election.

Council election

There are three open seats of the Venice City Council, a board of seven. There are seven candidates running for those jobs.

Council Member, Seat 5

Nick Pachota

Debbie Sanacore

Council Member, Seat 6

Tim Brady

Joe Neunder

Mayor, Seat 7

Frankie Abbruzzino

Bob Daniels

Ron Feinsod

Present a photo and signature ID

Florida law requires voters to present a current and valid photo and signature ID prior to voting. Acceptable IDs include:

Florida driver license; Florida ID card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles; U.S. passport, debit or credit card; military ID; student ID, retirement center ID; neighborhood association I; public assistance ID; veteran health ID issued by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs; license to carry a concealed weapon; employee ID issued by any branch, department or agency of the federal government, state, a county or a municipality.

If your photo ID does not include your signature, you will be asked to provide a second ID that has your signature. A voter who appears at a polling location without photo and signature ID will be allowed to vote a provisional ballot.

Precincts

There are nine Precincts (301, 305, 435, 511, 513, 515, 517, 519, 521). Polls open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Voters are assigned precincts and election day polling places based on residential address.

Here are the locations:

301 – Waterford Sports Club, 1460 Gleneagles Drive

305 – Church of the Nazarene, 1535 E. Venice Avenue

435 – Venetian River Club, 502 Veneto Boulevard

511 – Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Avenue S.

513 – Bird Bay Village, 606 Bird Bay Drive S.

515 – Hotel Venezia, 425 US 41 Bypass N.

517 – Church of the Nazarene, 1535 E Venice Avenue

519 – Emmanuel Lutheran, 800 Tamiami Trail S.

521 – Country Club Estates, 700 Waterway

Total registered voters in Venice: 19,607

Early voting

Deadline to request vote-by-mail ballot be mailed was Oct 26. Vote-by-mail ballots must be received in the elections office no later than 7 p.m. on election night to be counted.

You can walk in and vote right now. Early voting is ongoing and ends Friday Nov. 1, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily at the Supervisor of Elections Office, R.L. Anderson Admin Building, 4000 Tamiami Trail S. in South Venice.

Precinct specific sample ballots are available online at SarasotaVotes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments