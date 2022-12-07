VYBA students head into the wind

The latest Venice Youth Boating students hone their skills in the bay off Higel Park by the Venice Yacht Club on a recent morning.

 PHOTO BY KAREN WATSON

On the 6th day of an 8-day Learn To Sail course, 8-year-old Colton Anderson proclaimed, “I’m really doing it!” when he realized he was steering the boat in the prescribed course outlined by the coach.

He, along with the other sailors taking the newly formed Venice Youth Boating Association (VYBA) fall Learn To Sail class, was getting the sense of what it means to be “Captain” of their own boat.


