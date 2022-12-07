On the 6th day of an 8-day Learn To Sail course, 8-year-old Colton Anderson proclaimed, “I’m really doing it!” when he realized he was steering the boat in the prescribed course outlined by the coach.
He, along with the other sailors taking the newly formed Venice Youth Boating Association (VYBA) fall Learn To Sail class, was getting the sense of what it means to be “Captain” of their own boat.
Colton’s excitement at learning how to sail is a perfect example of VYBA’s mission of “Changing Young Lives Through Sailing.”
The Learn To Sail program is a progressive sailing program through the U.S. Sailing Organization. It runs once a week over the course of eight weeks.
On Day 1, sailors learn the basics of seamanship, safety procedures, knot tying, parts of the boat, participate in a capsize test and learn to maneuver the tiller on the water without sails.
On each subsequent day, they are on the water learning how to tack, jibe, get out of irons and sail figure eights, a hot dog course and a triangular course.
By the eighth week, the sailors can rig the boat by themselves and sail without coach’s instruction.
VYBA has always offered Learn To Sail courses during the summer months, but this is the group’s first foray into having a class for new sailors during the school year.
Four students, aged 8-10, signed up for the first session. Two of the students are on scholarships.
One sailor’s family lost their North Port home during Hurricane Ian. Some of the family currently live in temporary housing in Venice while other siblings are staying with relatives out of state.
A scholarship was offered to this student. It was felt that being on the water and focusing on a new skill would help the young child deal with the challenge of losing a home base.
Another sailor is a Ukrainian refugee whose fees are being sponsored by a VYBA supporter. Teaching someone a new sport who only arrived in the U.S. four months ago, with limited English skills, has been a challenge for the coaches.
VYBA Executive Sailing Director Yvonne Watson said she and the coaches have been using Google Translate to help communicate the necessary commands.
A winter Learn To Sail session, designed for ages 7-13, starts on Jan. 23. Anyone interested in signing up or learning more about the program can visit: VeniceYouthBoating.com
No sailing experience is required for the class. Sailors will learn how to captain their own Optimist Pram and acquire all the basic sailing knowledge that goes with it over eight fun and exciting days.
