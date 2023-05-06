VENICE — Tavernas are little Mediterranean hangouts, usually open just for drinks and dinner, with agile, seasonally changing menus.
Change is the key. And now Venice has one.
In 2021 Turkish-born, Paris-trained chef Ismail Oztas made his first big local change. He departed Fin’s at Sharky’s to turn a former strip-mall barbecue into L’Olive, a sleek, driftwood-tiled taverna with a wine bar stocked with fine vintages.
Within weeks of the opening, guests were raving about its dishes — especially the crusty-tender chargrilled Spanish octopus. The little eatery was booked solid every night.
Its menu is grounded in classic French technique and steeped in exotic Middle Eastern spices like za’atar, smoked Turkish paprika, cumin and sumac.
Diners would do well to try every single thing that’s new to them there.
Neither strictly Greek nor Turkish, the menu draws from every corner of the Mediterranean — bouillabaisse seafood stew from France; Middle Eastern falafel and hummus; dolmaki (stuffed grape leaves) and htipiti (roasted-red-pepper spread) from Greece; baba ganoush (smoked eggplant dip) from Lebanon and Turkey; Turkish baklava; and a dollop of everywhere in the Salted Dark Chocolat, a Turkish coffee-infused imported dark chocolate pot de crème topped with mascarpone-whipped white chocolate.
When Chef Ismail first launched L’Olive, he said, “I want to do things right and offer my guests the best possible experience.”
From the beginning, doing things right has meant staying light on his feet, sometimes changing and reprinting his menu weekly, as in a taverna, to keep things fresh for and to respond to his guests.
His next big change was expanding the menu to add lunch, commingling wallet- and American-friendly lunches of pita, gyro, Philly cheesesteak, Mediterranean burger, fish and chips, and Mediterranean crab cake.
Turkish specialties like goulash, hummus, carrot tarator and baba ganoush, along with the octopus, are also available for lunch.
“I wanted more comfort food,” said the chef. “And I changed some food names, like the sigara borek (“cigar” borek, or flaky cheese roll), to make them more understandable. I’m also upgrading my wines.”
Along the way, there have been changes of ownership, too.
But now Oztas not only has returned to helm L’Olive but also will open another eatery in July — Lavash, named after the traditional Middle Eastern flatbread—in Downtown Wellen.
Lavash is one of three colorful, repurposed shipping containers in the downtown’s permanent food truck park called The Yard. There, strolling visitors can grab pitas, sandwiches, hummus, falafel, kebabs and Greek fries to go or to sit.
L’Olive Restaurant ($$-$$$, O), 941-445-4904, 1262 Jacaranda Boulevard (Venice Pines Winn-Dixie plaza), Venice, is open 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday.
