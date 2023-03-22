A total of 50 mermaid and sea horse statues arrived at the Venice Art Center in April 2021.
Made of fiberglass, the all-white creatures would be given colorful personalities by local artists selected by their sponsors before being placed throughout Venice.
Two additional sea horses arrived soon after, so popular was this third event to place colorful creatures around town. In all, there were 22 mermaids and 30 seahorses.
The lovable seahorses and their mermaid friends were downtown longer than any of the predecessors — the premier Pigs in Paradise circa 2005 and the sea turtles and dolphins circa 2012 for the center’s Sea Venice fundraiser.
Last week, they were collected and returned to the art center for their pre-auction cleanup by the Venice High School Interact students.
On April 1, they will be sold at auction at Venice Yacht Club before being shipped to their new permanent homes — many in this area, of course, but also some to other states.
One buyer has already come to Venice to check out the FantaSea creatures.
Bruno Klaus, a USA Gymnastics Hall of Famer who runs a sports camp in Pennsylvania, purchased seven of the Pigs in Paradise for his camp at the auction in 2005.
He returned in 2014 to purchase five of the SeaVenice sea turtles and dolphins. According to Mary Moscatelli, director of Venice Art Center, he has already begun checking out this year’s mermaids and sea horses.
“The kids really like them,” Klaus said at the end of the 2014 auction.
It may take several more auctions for anyone to catch up with his total of 12 pigs, dolphins and turtles.
The Venice Gondolier “gondolier,” airbrushed by Mike Moffett, has been welcoming customers to this paper’s front door since its colorful transformation as one of the Venetian men who propels the gondolas through the canals of that other Venice (the one in Italy).
Moffett even added a gondolier’s hat to the statue, which is now back at the art center where it was cleaned up as part of its preparation for events leading up to its final sale at Venice Yacht Club on Saturday, April 1.
After Hurricane Ian, a few statues, including “Gondo,” were taken to the FantaSea Hospital for repair. The same winds that destroyed Venice Theatre’s stagehouse managed to knock poor Gondo off his prehensile tail, breaking it in the process.
Fortunately, his condition was curable, and he was back at the paper’s front door for a few weeks before being taken to the Venice Art Center for a bath in preparation for the auction.
The first fiberglass gondolier, “The Town Squeeler,” created for the art center’s Pigs in Paradise event, was painted by employees Marianne Warford and the late Paul Blaisdell. It sold for $4,900 at auction at the Venice Yacht in April 2005.
Top price for a porker that year was $7,800 for “Elvis Pigsley,” who was taken to Ohio by its owner.
In 2014, VAC had another fundraiser featuring fiberglass dolphins and turtles. Diamond Joe Dolphin set a new record when it sold for $10,500 to Joe Daku, who changed the dolphin’s name to “Diamond Joe.”
Once again, the Gondolier newspaper had a gondolier sea turtle, “Scoop,” painted by Kathy Sorowka.
To purchase Fantaseavenice mini sea horses or mermaids and related items, visit fantaseavenice.com/index.php/merchandise.
Some items are available only online.
To purchase tickets for the April 1 auction at Venice Yacht Club, call the art center at 941- 485-7136, visit veniceartcenter.com or stop in at the art center to see the creatures at 390 S. Nokomis Ave. in Venice.
