The Atlanta Braves begin playing on March 24 at CoolToday Stadium in North Port.
Or do they?
The location of the new stadium for Braves exhibition games became a hot topic Tuesday at the North Port City Commission meeting.
It began when Vice Mayor Debbie McDowell said she tried to buy tickets on the Braves website and the link stated that the new stadium is in Venice.
“That is not acceptable,” she said. “We have worked so hard to bring the Braves to North Port. The stadium is not in Venice.”
City Manager Peter Lear said he also noticed the mistake and contacted the Braves.
“They claim the link is not theirs, it is Ticketmaster’s,” he said. “It was supposedly done because when people plug it into their GPS, it is listed as being in Venice.”
Mayor Chris Hanks said the information is on the Braves’ site, “so we can’t really change it.”
Lear said he would continue to pursue getting the team to change the location on the website.
